As customary of the Editorial Board of your flagship newspaper in the twilight of each year, our members of thoroughbred professionals, diplomats and academics, embarked on nominations and heated debates on the most impactful Nigerian or event that is deserving of the Person of the Year award. The round-robin finale for 2025 produced two finalists: Alhaji Aliko Dangote and a galaxy of talented Nigerian youths.

Our army of enterprising youths, again and incontrovertibly, shone the brightest on the global stage in 2025. Coming from a country now daily accustomed to news of kidnappings, mass killings and year-round misery, our world-class entertainers thrilled the international arena, giving the country a positive reference more than the political class would ever hope to summon. Their counterparts in various sports, especially the Super Falcons, Tigress, and key figures in the Super Eagles, all merit their medals in 2025.

Nevertheless, and as the Editorial Board’s ballot of simple majority vote narrowly swung in affirmation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote had the most significant impact on Nigerians in 2025. His outstanding entrepreneurial spirit that pulled off the Dangote Refinery project created the dispensation of locally refined gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuel.

Combining to secure Nigeria’s elusive energy security, amid its imperfections, was a major turning point in Nigeria’s economic history. For making that socioeconomic history in Nigeria and beyond, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is The Guardian Person of the Year 2025. The story of his phenomenal rise to energy prominence and the hearts of Nigerians is told by members of the Board, Dr Femi Adekoya and Dr Wole Oyebade, on Pages 4 & 5. Have a good read.

-Toke Alex-Ibru CEO, The Guardian Newspapers