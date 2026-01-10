Peter Obi seeks urgent action as ‘one-chance’ killing of Abuja lawyer sparks outrage

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the brutal killing of Abuja-based lawyer, Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo, as a stark reminder of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, calling on government at all levels to prioritise the safety of citizens over politics and propaganda.

Obi made the call via his X-Handle on Saturday after paying a condolence visit in Abuja to Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews Online Magazine and immediate past president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), who lost her elder sister in the incident.

Princess Chigbo, a practising lawyer, was reportedly abducted and murdered on Monday, January 6, 2026, after attending evening Mass in Abuja. She had travelled home for the Christmas holidays but returned to the Federal Capital Territory to attend to a court case. She was said to have fallen victim to a suspected “one-chance” criminal operation while returning home.

Obi described the circumstances of her death as deeply distressing and reflective of the growing vulnerability of Nigerians, even in the nation’s capital.

“It deeply pains me to write this due to the circumstances surrounding Princess Nwamaka’s death,” Obi said in a statement. “As a practising lawyer and a patriotic Nigerian dedicated to building a better society, she became yet another victim of a system that has failed to guarantee basic security.”

He noted that the killing underscored the alarming state of insecurity across the country and warned that such tragedies would persist unless decisive action was taken.

Obi urged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the abduction and murder are swiftly apprehended and prosecuted, stressing that justice for the victim would also serve as a deterrent to similar crimes.

Beyond law enforcement, the former Anambra State governor described the incident as a wake-up call for government, saying the protection of lives and property must be treated as a non-negotiable responsibility.

“For the government, this is yet another wake-up call to prioritise the safety of Nigerians above politics and propaganda,” he said. “Ensuring the security of citizens is the primary duty of any government, and it is within our reach.”

The killing has reignited public concern over the resurgence of “one-chance” crimes in Abuja, where unsuspecting commuters are abducted, robbed and, in some cases, killed.

As tributes continue to pour in for Princess Chigbo, Obi expressed solidarity with her family and reaffirmed his belief that meaningful change remains possible. “Surely, a new Nigeria is possible,” he said.