PINL engages Niger Delta communities to commit to securing oil pipelines

•Provides Free Medical Outreach, Palliative To Stakeholders

No fewer than 800 persons from 60 communities from the host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have benefitted from a free medical outreach and palliatives as PINL commences Niger Delta biggest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for Christmas in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The beneficiaries cut across the three local councils of Southern Ijaw, Ogbia and Yenagoa. The gesture is part of the corporate social responsibility package of PINL, the private security company responsible for securing the Eastern Corridor of the TNP.

The General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement of PINL, Dr Akpos Mezeh, while handing out the palliatives to the beneficiaries, said the gesture was the company’s way of showing appreciation to the communities for their support and maintaining zero infractions on the TNP in the last one year.

He added the gesture was part of the company’s effort in assuaging the impacts of the harsh economy on the communities. He said the company realised that the communities need medical attention as well as palliatives to mitigate the negative impact of flooding which is a common occurrence in the areas. “That’s why we have come here to distribute these items to you and I want to thank and urge you to continue to maintain the momentum in the fight against pipeline vandalism.”

He appealed to youths to maintain the momentum in order to enable the Federal Government meet up its oil output target for 2026. He announced that the palliatives would be distributed round the 216 communities under its area of operation, cutting across Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia states.

Head of the PINL Medical Team, Dr. Sokaribo Oweredaba while speaking with journalists said over 800 persons benefitted from basic medical interventions such as eye test, blood sugar test, awareness on common ailments in the communities amongst others.

“This period is a difficult time for everyone and bringing healthcare closer to the people matters a lot, and so it’s good they take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Chairman of Southern Ijaw Council of Chiefs, HRH, Chief Darious Job commended the company for remembering host communities at this critical time.

The monarch assured on behalf of the communities of continued partnership with the company. “We want to thank PINL and we implore every other company operating in our communities to follow suit because PINL is working with the communities.

“The communities are happy and I am promising that in 2026, there will be no infraction on the lines, ” he assured.