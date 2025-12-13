PINL to spearhead development advocacy for oil and gas host communities

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has promised to take responsibility for advocating for greater development from the government and international oil companies operating in the host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

PINL, the private security company (PSC) in charge of securing pipelines along the Eastern Corridor of the TNP, said siting development projects in host communities would help reduce the temptation to vandalise and steal oil by community members.

Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholder Engagement, PINL, who made the disclosure at its monthly stakeholders meeting with TNP host communities in Bayelsa State, said the decision followed several requests by the communities, which are beyond their scope.

Dr. Mezeh noted that several requests by the communities, such as provision of roads, schools, healthcare and other social amenities are beyond their capacity, hence the decision to take up the advocacy for them.

He also said the company’s monthly stakeholders’ meeting has become the closest interface between the communities, the government, and IOCs.

“We have become one of the closest interfaces with the communities, and those communities may not even understand that we don’t have the capacity to provide most of those things they are asking for, but for the fact that we have been able to create that platform to air their grievances. We have complaints of lack of basic amenities, so in 2026, we’ll advocate for more government attention in our communities, ” he stated.

He noted that the meeting affords the company the opportunity to review their progress in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the region, and also celebrate, fellowship, and appreciate critical stakeholders, especially leaders of host communities, for their support and commitment which he said have sustained the economic stability of the country.

The PINL official gave a highlight of the company’s achievements in the outgoing year to include deepening of security operations to include all oil and gas infrastructures in proximity to TNP, expanded community and stakeholders’ inclusion, human capacity empowerment with focus on women and students and strengthened grassroots communication with the introduction of the Town Crier Initiative (TCI).

He also mentioned sustained, consistent stakeholder engagement, zero illegal bunkering, and the building of greater trust between PINL and host communities, among other successes.

Dr. Mezeh called for increased collaboration from the host communities even as they look ahead to 2026 for greater impacts.

“Let us continue to protect national assets, empower our people, and strengthen the prosperity of our region and nation. As we step into 2026, may our collaboration deepen, our unity strengthened, and our shared commitment to peace and progress remain unshakable,” he appealed.

The PINL official also used the medium to announce Christmas palliatives for the 215 TNP host communities.

In his remarks, Chairman of Ijaw National Congress (INC) Central Zone, Chief Moses Theophilus, commended the company for its impactful services in the region in the outgoing year, noting that PINL’s services have greatly reduced vandalism, oil theft and environmental pollution in the area.

He pledged the INC’s partnership in the sustained fight against illegal bunkering and sabotage in the region.

“Pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft have been a menace in our region before now, causing immense environmental degradation, environmental losses, and social unrest.

“I commend PINL for these efforts in reducing environmental pollution, protecting aquatic life and promoting flora and fauna growth in our region. These efforts are testaments to the company’s determination to corporate governance and the citizenship wellbeing of our country, ” Theophilus said.

He reiterated the commitment of INC Central Zone to work with PINL and stakeholders to end pipeline vandalism, saying, “We’ll continue in that manner to ensure that there is zero infractions in this Eastern Corridor. We will collaborate to ensure that in 2026 there will be zero infractions in all zones”.

Another stakeholder, Dr Omonineke Kemelayefagha, praised PINL’s corporate social responsibility packages, especially for women and the scholarship for youths, saying it will greatly impact the living standards of the locals.

Earlier, representative of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Engr Akponime Omojevwhe, noted that the partnership between the communities and PINL has led to unhindered production on the TNP.

Omojevwhe, who is the head, Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office, NNPCL, revealed the company’s projection for 2026 is 2.06 million barrels per day with a budgeted benchmark of 1.84mbpd.

“Our projection for 2026 is 2.06mbpd, while the budget is 1.84m bpd, and with the kind of synergy we are seeing here in Bayelsa and other PINL coordinated areas, we can do it. If everybody comes together, it’s achievable, and it’s realistic.

“We want to also appreciate the royal fathers, the youth presidents, the women leaders, the CDCs for the efforts,” he added.

The high point of the meeting was the presentation of awards to traditional rulers of the host communities for their efforts in maintaining peace in their domains.