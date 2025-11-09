Plateau athletes sweep top prizes at the 2nd edition of Ikogosi 17.5KM race

Plateau State reaffirmed its dominance in distance running at the 2nd Edition of the Ikogosi 17.5KM Marathon, as elite runners from the state claimed the top positions in both the male and female categories of the prestigious event.

Organized by the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative (IMI), the 2025 race attracted thousands of runners and spectators from across Nigeria, beginning at the Ilawe-Ekiti Roundabout and culminating at the iconic Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort. The marathon continues to solidify Ekiti State’s reputation as a rising hub for sports tourism, youth development, and community engagement.

The elite division delivered a remarkable showcase of endurance and competitive excellence. In the men’s category, Iliya Raymond Gyang secured first place with a time of 57 minutes, 33 seconds, closely followed by Francis James at 57 minutes, 44 seconds, while Sadjo Ismael finished third with a time of 59 minutes, 16 seconds.

The women’s elite race was similarly dominated by Plateau athletes, with Blessing Shamboa emerging victorious at 68 minutes, ahead of Akusho Lydia Thomas who clocked 70 minutes, 12 seconds, and Nvou Gyang Tanko who finished at 71 minutes, 15 seconds.

Their outstanding performances further cement Plateau State’s longstanding reputation as the home of Nigeria’s most accomplished long-distance runners.

Beyond the elite field, the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative also recognized exceptional indigenous athletes from Ekiti State, reinforcing IMI’s commitment to grassroots sports development.

In the male indigenous category, Tunde Segun from Otun-Ekiti claimed the top position, followed by Sunday Ijoko from Ijero-Ekiti in second place and Agbalaya Alayande from Ado-Ekiti in third.

In the female indigenous category, Ona Ara Popoola from Ilawe-Ekiti emerged first, with Imisioluwa Ajayi from Igbemo-Ekiti placing second and Maria Ojanbati from Omuo-Ekiti finishing third. Their achievements reflect the growing depth of athletic talent within the state.

Race Consultant and Technical Lead, Femi Abegunde, praised the participants and highlighted the growing socio-economic impact of the event, noting that the 2025 edition recorded 6,891 registered runners and 3,694 finishers. According to him, the Ikogosi 17.5KM Marathon has evolved into a multifaceted platform that promotes youth empowerment, stimulates tourism, and strengthens community ties across Ekiti State.

The success of the 2025 edition was attributed in large part to the vital support of several strategic partners. IMI acknowledged the strong institutional backing of the Ekiti State Government, the major corporate sponsorship from Premium Trust Bank, and the unwavering contributions of the MKD ARAOYE Foundation, which has supported the marathon consistently since inception. Additional appreciation was extended to Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort for delivering an exceptional finish-line experience, and to GossyWater for providing hydration and safety support throughout the race.

The event was officially flagged off by His Royal Majesty, Oba Ajibade Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, who commended IMI for its sustained excellence and transformative impact since the marathon began in 2019. He praised the organizers for consistently raising the standards of sports tourism and for fostering unity and inclusion through athletics.

The Ikogosi Marathon Initiative reiterated its commitment to strengthening Ekiti State’s position as a premier destination for sports tourism and youth-focused programming.

With each edition, the Ikogosi 17.5KM Marathon continues to inspire athletes, energize local communities, and elevate the cultural and economic landscape of the state.