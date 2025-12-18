Platform to formalise Nigeria’s informal beauty economy

The unveiling of a new digital platform, Bewdy, has drawn attention to the informal nature of Nigeria’s beauty services sector and the need to introduce structure into an industry that continues to expand without adequate systems.

Tech entrepreneur, Bibi Olunuga, who introduced the platform, explained that the initiative was designed to address inefficiencies that have long hindered growth in the sector.

She said, “We built Bewdy to help beauty professionals organise their work better, reach more customers and run more sustainable businesses using technology.”

Olunuga noted that while demand for beauty services has grown, many providers still rely on manual bookings, social media messaging and inconsistent customer management systems. She argued that the absence of digital organisation has limited the ability of professionals to scale their businesses. “Many operators struggle not because of lack of skill, but due to weak business systems,” she said.

The platform, according to her, allows customers to locate and book services quickly, while enabling providers to manage appointments, track clients and improve visibility. She added that technology adoption could reposition beauty professionals as entrepreneurs with bankable businesses rather than informal service providers.

The launch event, which brought together stakeholders from both the technology and beauty industries, highlighted broader issues around digital inclusion and the need for traditional service sectors to evolve alongside Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem. Discussions focused on how platforms such as Bewdy could help small businesses formalise operations, improve customer trust and unlock new income opportunities.

Olunuga emphasised that the project was part of a wider conversation about adapting service-based entrepreneurship to an economy where consumers increasingly expect speed, transparency and digital access.

The initiative underscores the growing intersection between technology and everyday services in Nigeria, with the beauty industry now being positioned as a test case for how digital platforms can transform informal sectors into structured, scalable enterprises.