Poland hails Nigeria’s stabilising role in West Africa

The Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michał Cygan, has described Nigeria as a stabilising force in the West African region, citing the critical role of the Nigerian Armed Forces, particularly the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in counter-insurgency and regional security efforts.

Cygan made the remark when he paid a visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He commended the professionalism and resilience of the Nigerian Armed Forces and expressed Poland’s interest in exploring practical avenues of bilateral defence cooperation to further support Nigeria’s security priorities.

“Nigeria’s strategic position and sustained security engagements continue to contribute significantly to regional stability and peace,” the Ambassador said.

Responding, the CAS underscored the importance of strategic international partnerships in addressing contemporary and asymmetric security challenges.

Aneke said that the NAF remained committed to leveraging cooperation with friendly nations to enhance operational effectiveness, capacity development, and information exchange in support of national security objectives.

The air reaffirmed the Service’s openness to mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen counter-insurgency capabilities and contribute to both regional and global security.

A statement by the NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement that the discussions during the visit focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, with particular emphasis on areas of collaboration to support and project the Nigerian Air Force’s ongoing counter-insurgency operations across the country.

Ejodame said the meeting highlighted the value of defence diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding, enhancing operational cooperation, and deepening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Poland.

“It also reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to professionalism, partnership, and sustained engagement in support of peace, stability, and security within Nigeria and the wider region,” he added.

Meanwhile, NAF has invited Nigerian youths to showcase their creativity, sharpen their intellectual capacity, and contribute forward-looking ideas capable of shaping the future of air operations.

The invitation was extended to the youths through the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Literary Competition.

The 2025/2026 edition of the competition provides a dynamic platform for young Nigerians to express ideas, perspectives, and creative interpretations on contemporary security and technology-related issues.

The competition, which commenced on 21 November 2025 and will run until 28 February 2026, is designed to promote youth engagement, informed advocacy, and innovative thinking, while nurturing talents that can contribute meaningfully to national development and security.

It will be conducted in three main categories – Essay, Art, and Poetry, offering participants the opportunity to engage the theme through analytical writing and visual expression.