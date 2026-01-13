US delivers military supplies to Nigeria to support security operations

The United States has delivered military supplies to Nigerian security agencies to assist ongoing operations in various parts of the country, according to a post by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) on X.

“U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasises our shared security partnership,” the post read.

The delivery follows a November 2025 visit by a Nigerian delegation to Washington, aimed at strengthening security cooperation and exploring new avenues for partnership with the United States.

The delegation was led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and included the Attorney General, Lateef Fagbemi; Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye; and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

During meetings with senior officials from the US Congress, White House Faith Office, State Department, National Security Council, and Department of War, the Nigerian delegation addressed allegations of genocide in the country.

They emphasised that violent attacks affect families across religious and ethnic lines and rejected claims that mischaracterise the situation.

“The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt,” said Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman.

Onanuga added that both countries agreed to implement a non-binding cooperation framework and establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of collaboration.

He said the Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to civilian protection, noting that “firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation.”

Onanuga also stated that the US had expressed readiness to provide complementary support, including humanitarian aid for affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical assistance to strengthen early-warning mechanisms.

The delivery of military supplies marks a continuation of efforts by both governments to reinforce security measures and address threats from terrorism and violent extremist groups in Nigeria.