Police apprehend two notorious armed robbery suspects, recover firearms in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended two notorious armed robbery suspects, Kabiru Isah and Monday Bulus, who had been on the command’s wanted list for their alleged involvement in a series of robbery operations across the state.

The suspects were arrested on January 10, 2026, at about 10:00 pm, following credible intelligence.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Lafia, the state capital, on Monday.

According to the statement, a G3 rifle without a serial number was recovered from the suspects during the operation, while a follow-up operation conducted on Sunday, January 11, also led to the recovery of a pump-action rifle.

The statement added in part: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had entered Lafia and were lurking around Azuba Centre, a suburb of Lafia Local Government Area, with the intention of carrying out a criminal operation, not knowing that they were already under police surveillance before nemesis caught up with them.”

The Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, commended the operatives for their professionalism and gallantry and ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

“He further charged officers and men of the command to sustain the onslaught against crime and continue to deal decisively with criminals in the state,” Nansel stated.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation to serve as a deterrent to others.