Police arrest three alleged bandit financiers in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspects allegedly linked to bandit operations in Tangaza Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said the suspects were apprehended for aiding the sale of rustled cattle and engaging in financial transactions with bandit groups.

According to Rufai, the arrests were made during two separate but coordinated operations carried out on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, demonstrating what he described as the Command’s “proactive and far-reaching operational capacity.”

He disclosed that an intelligence-led operation by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), targeted the logistical heart of banditry in Tangaza LGA.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives conducted a targeted operation in the Tangaza area at about 1400 hours, leading to the arrest of one Ruwa Ginyo, identified as the Fulani Head of Gidan-Madi, along with two accomplices,” he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio allegedly served as brokers and financiers for a notorious bandit group by receiving rustled cattle, arranging their sale, and remitting proceeds to the armed criminals.

In a related operation, Rufai said a Strike Force team from the Sokoto Command extended its activities into the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The cross-border mission, carried out at about 1700 hours the same day, resulted in the arrest of suspects involved in criminal conspiracy, motorcycle theft, and receiving stolen property.

Two suspected stolen motorcycles were recovered, with investigators confirming their link to an ongoing case.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, psc, commended the operatives for what he described as “exceptional work and vigilance,” noting that the dual operations hit both the financial and logistical lifelines of criminal networks.

The Command appealed to residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information.

It also advised livestock dealers, motorcycle traders, and other business operators to demand verifiable proof of ownership when conducting transactions, assuring the public that all shared information will be treated confidentially.