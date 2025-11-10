Bandits stop harvest in Zamfara, force Sokoto farmers to pay ‘harvest taxes’

Farmers in parts of Zamfara and Sokoto States have raised alarm over increasing levies and intimidation by armed bandits, who they say are imposing conditions on communities for this year’s harvest season.

Residents told The Guardian that despite favourable rainfall in recent years, widespread attacks have turned farmlands into conflict zones, putting farmers in constant fear and threatening food supplies across northern Nigeria.

Villagers reported that bandits have introduced what they describe as “harvest taxes,” demanding payments in cash or agricultural produce before allowing farmers to access or harvest their fields.

According to community sources, in some locations, the armed groups allegedly mount checkpoints around villages, collect levies, and punish those unable to meet their demands.

“We are living under a parallel authority,” said a farmer from Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, who requested anonymity for security reasons.

“They gave us a timetable on when to go to our farms, how much to pay, and they also take a portion of our grains. Those who refuse are attacked or abducted,” he added.

The situation has forced many farmers to abandon their fields even as crops are due for harvest.

Reports from Isa, Sabon Birni and Goronyo areas of Sokoto State indicate similar conditions, with some communities deserted, farmlands unattended, and markets experiencing shortages as food prices continue to rise.

Community members said the security challenges have overwhelmed them and called on the Federal Government to intervene and ensure sustained military patrols to secure rural areas ahead of peak harvesting activities.

“Without protection, our efforts are wasted. We may face famine despite having good rains,” said a farmer from Bakura in Zamfara State.

Farmers’ associations and local leaders are appealing to the Federal Government and security chiefs to deploy troops across hotspot areas, particularly during the harvest season.

Residents warn that they now live in fear, not of failed harvests, but of armed groups imposing levies and violence, worsening insecurity, and undermining agricultural productivity across the region.

Meanwhile, more than 16 community members in Sabo village, Murai ward of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits ravaging the state.

The Guardian gathered that youths from Gidan Matan Aure village have mobilised to protect their village ahead of an attack on neighbouring Sado village.

According to a villager, Muhammad Usman, the operation by the bandits was carried out on Wednesday, November 6, 2025.

It was also learnt that the armed terrorists stormed the Sado community amid heavy surveillance by the local vigilantes from the area.

“The bandits entered the community without notice, the vigilantes worked hard to repel the attack, but the terrorists overpowered them, considering the large number of assailants who stormed the village,” Sado district head, Aliyu Saidu, said.