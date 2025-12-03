Police arrest two for alleged possession of fireworks, explosives in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested two persons for allegedly owning large quantities of outlawed fireworks and explosive devices.

The command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), disclosed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

He identified the suspects as Opara Evans, 35, and Chinedum Stanley, 29, both male. Their arrests, he said, followed an intelligent surveillance operation conducted around Alaba and Relief markets in Owerri.

Okoye reiterated the state government’s total ban on the use, sale, distribution, and possession of all forms of fireworks, knockouts, bangers and other explosive devices across the 27 local government areas of Imo State.

According to the statement, “The Imo State Police Command has arrested Opara Evans, 35, and Chinedu Stanley, 29, for the unlawful possession and distribution of banned fireworks and explosives.

“The arrest followed an intelligent surveillance operation carried out along Alaba Market and Relief Market, Owerri, where large quantities of the prohibited items were recovered.

“The Command reiterates the total ban on the use, sale, distribution, and possession of all forms of fireworks, knockouts, bangers, and other explosive devices across Imo State. Anyone found violating this directive will be arrested and charged to court.”

He advised parents, residents and traders to desist from dealing in the banned items and to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

“The Imo State Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, safe, and joyful festive season for all Imolites, and urges residents to celebrate responsibly,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspected narcotics dealer, Ogbu Simon, and seized illicit drugs valued at over N12.2 million during a raid in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the suspect, who allegedly supplies narcotic substances from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Ningi and its surrounding communities, was apprehended following credible intelligence from a concerned resident.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the arrest followed a tip-off received on November 26, 2025, at about 8:00 p.m., alerting operatives to suspicious sacks being offloaded at a shop owned by the suspect in Ningi town.

Acting on the information, detectives from the Ningi Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Surajo Ibrahim Birnin Kudu, carried out a swift operation.

The raid resulted in the recovery of four bags containing large quantities of suspected Tramadol and Diazepam tablets, commonly known as “Yellow Voice.”