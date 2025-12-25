Police claim suicide bomber behind Nigeria’s deadly mosque blast on Christmas eve

Nigeria police said Thursday that they suspected a suicide bomber was behind the blast that killed several worshippers in a mosque on Christmas Eve in the country’s northeastern Borno state.

A police spokesman put the death toll at five, with 35 wounded. A witness on Wednesday told AFP that eight people were killed.

The bomb went off inside the crowded Al-Adum Juma’at Mosque at Gamboru market in the capital city of Maiduguri, as Muslim faithful gathered for evening prayers around 6:00 pm (1700 GMT), according to witnesses and the police.

“An unknown individual, whom we suspect to be a member of a terrorist group, entered the mosque, and while prayer was ongoing, we recorded an explosion,” police spokesman Nahum Daso told journalists.

Daso said in a statement late on Wednesday that the “incident may have been a suicide bombing, based on the recovery of fragments of a suspected suicide vest and witness statements.”

Police officials have been deployed to markets, worship centres, and other public places in the wake of the blast.

Nigeria has been battling a jihadist insurgency since 2009 by jihadist groups Boko Haram and an offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in a conflict that has killed at least 40,000 and displaced around two million from their homes in the northeast, according to the UN.

Although the conflict has been largely limited to the northeastern region, jihadist attacks have been recorded in other parts of the West African nation.

Maiduguri itself, once the scene of nightly gun battles and bombings, has been calm in recent years, with the last major attack recorded in 2021.