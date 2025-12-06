Police constitutes special enforcement team

The Force Headquarters has constituted a special enforcement team to monitor and ensure total adherence to the Presidential Bola Tinubu directive to withdraw Police personnel from VIP escort duties.

This was contained in a statement released on X by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday evening.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Police Force reaffirmed its resolve to strictly comply with President Tinubu’s order by prohibiting the deployment of police personnel for VIP escort and guard duties.

The Force Headquarters revealed that the enforcement team conducted an extensive monitoring exercise across key locations in Lagos State, including the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, the Domestic Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, and several other strategic points.

According to the statement, the exercise revealed a satisfactory and commendable level of compliance by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Police Force maintained that no case of unauthorised deployment of police personnel for VIP escort duties was recorded during the monitoring, and consequently, no arrest was made.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, reiterates the Force’s commitment to the full implementation of the presidential directive.

”The Nigerian Police Force wishes to inform the general public that, in strict compliance with the directive of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, prohibiting the deployment of police personnel for VIP escort and guard duties,

”The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in redeploying its personnel to core policing duties aimed at enhancing general security, crime prevention, and protection of lives and property across the country.

”Members of the public are assured that the Nigeria Police Force will continue to enforce this policy nationwide without fear or favour and urges continued support as the Force works towards a more professional, efficient, and citizen-centred policing system.” the statement reads

Recall President Bola Tinubu had ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country, directing that they be redeployed to strengthen core policing functions nationwide.

The directive, issued during a high-level security meeting held on Sunday at the State House, Abuja, underscores the administration’s resolve to bolster police presence in communities amid escalating security threats.

According to the President’s instructions, VIPs who still require security escorts will now rely on well-armed operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), allowing the Nigeria Police Force to refocus on crime prevention, law enforcement, and rapid-response duties.

The decision follows years of public concern over the heavy deployment of police personnel to private individuals, politicians, businessmen, and other privileged persons, leaving many towns and villages grossly understaffed.

In several remote communities, police stations operate with limited manpower, making it difficult to effectively protect citizens from bandit attacks, kidnappings, and other violent crimes.