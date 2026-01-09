Police, ministry to collaborate against illegal mining in Niger

The Niger Police Command, yesterday, pledged its commitment to collaborate with the Ministry of Mineral Resources in tackling illegal mining in the state.



The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, pledged during a courtesy visit by the Commissioner of Mineral Resources, Muhammed Danjuma and his entourage in Minna.



Danjuma said the purpose of the visit was to commend the efforts by the CP and his officers in sanitising the state against criminal elements.



He said the visit was also to share the ministry’s renewed vision of transformation with the command and to solicit improved collaboration, particularly against illegal mining activities in the state.



In his remarks, the CP welcomed the commissioner and his entourage and expressed his delight at their visit. He also commended the ministry for acknowledging the efforts of the command in combating crime.



The police boss noted that both organisations have a similar objective of providing residents with a peaceful environment.