Police suspend tinted glass enforcement after court order

Nigeria Police Force has suspended the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy nationwide following an interim court order.

The Force had announced on December 15, 2025, the resumption of enforcement of the policy, effective January 2, 2026, citing its responsibility for public safety and internal security.

However, in a statement signed by Force PRO Benjamin Hundeyin yesterday, it stated that it was subsequently served with an interim order issued on December 17, 2025, in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, restraining it from proceeding with the enforcement pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the order.

According to the statement, the order is to remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or until it is vacated by the court.

“The Nigeria Police Force has entered appearance in the matter, raised preliminary objections and formally applied for the vacation of the interim order,” Hundeyin said.

He added that the court had adjourned the case to January 20, 2026, for further proceedings.

“In strict compliance with the subsisting court order, the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy has been placed on hold nationwide,” the statement read.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, stated that the Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law while carrying out its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property.

He assured members of the public that the police would continue to adopt lawful, intelligence-driven strategies to address security challenges.

The Force said it would provide further guidance after the court determines the matter.

“Members of the public are assured that the Nigeria Police Force will communicate further developments and issue clear guidance as appropriate following the court’s determination of the matter, in the overriding interest of public order and national security,” the statement noted.