Again, court asks IGP to suspend tinted glass policy nationwide

A High Court of Delta State sitting in Orerokpe has issued an ex parte injunction stopping and barring the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Nigeria Police Force from resuming the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy nationwide.

The order was issued yesterday by Justice Joe Egwu.

The High Court also barred the police from harassing, arresting, detaining or extorting citizens and motorists on account of the said policy.

The order will subsist pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

This latest injunction follows a suit filed in Delta State by the applicant, a citizen named Mr Israel Joe.

The applicant was represented in court by a team of lawyers led by Kunle Edun, SAN.

By this order, the announcement made by the Nigeria Police on its decision to resume the tinted glass permit enforcement on January 2, 2026, has been halted by the court.