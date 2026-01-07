Poor inter-agency cooperation may stall Joshua’s vehicle crash investigation

• We can’t comment on issue already in court, says Police

There are indications that preliminary investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of Anthony Joshua’s vehicle crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway may be stalled following the lack of cooperation among government agencies.

The Guardian gathered that the effort by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to investigate the crash was unsuccessful as the Nigerian Police was not cooperating with the agency.



The Nigeria Police, Ogun State Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babaseyi Oluseyi, declined to comment on the issue, saying the case was in court.



A source close to the bureau who didn’t want his name mentioned, confided in The Guardian yesterday that the management of NSIB immediately after the crash had written two separate letters to the leadership of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police for further information on the crash.



According to the source, while the FRSC cooperated fully with the bureau, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, declined cooperation, despite the directive from the Inspector General of Police.



The source explained that the NSIB had written to the police for the recovery of the data recorder from the LX 570 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which would have assisted it in downloading and analysing the data from the recorder fixed to the vehicle.



Anthony Joshua and three others were involved in a fatal road crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29, 2025, on their way to Sagamu, Ogun State.



Two of the occupants had lost their lives on the spot, while Joshua and the driver escaped with minor injuries.



Immediately after the crash, the FRSC attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking and speeding.



The source said: “We interfaced with the FRSC and the Nigerian police to get preliminary information on the cause of the accident. We had wanted to download information from the data recorder from the LX570 SUV, but we met resistance from the police, while the FRSC cooperated with us.



“So far, the police have refused to get the data recorder across to us. The downloading of this data recorder would have given us a clue about the accident. New vehicles manufactured now are fitted with data recorders, which can be downloaded in case of an accident. This will give you a glimpse into the cause of any incident.”