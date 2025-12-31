Port Police charges officers to intensify maritime security, sets 2026 strategy

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police, Western Command, Toyin Agbaminoja, has charged all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs) to remain vigilant and proactive in sustaining a high level of alertness across all port formations to prevent criminal activities, protect critical national assets, and ensure the safety of port users, personnel, and the general public.

She gave the charge during the Command’s final Management Conference for the year, held as part of ongoing efforts to review operational activities, strengthen leadership coordination, and prepare the Command for effective policing as 2026 approaches.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Isaac Hundeyin, the Commissioner assessed the Command’s performance, reviewed maritime security strategies, and outlined operational priorities for the new year.

Speaking further at the conference, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police, Agbaminoja urged officers to maintain discipline, strengthen intelligence-led policing, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and uphold the Command’s zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct.

She reassured stakeholders and the public of the Ports Authority Police’s unwavering commitment to maritime security, public safety, and the protection of Nigeria’s port environment during the festive period and beyond.

A major highlight of the conference was the formal decoration of Divisional Police Officer, Roro Port Division, Francis Araunah, who was promoted to the substantive rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

The Commissioner congratulated him on his well-deserved promotion, noting that it reflects his dedication, professionalism, and consistent commitment to duty.

The Command also held a valedictory session in honour of the outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ports Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Amabua Ashe, who has proceeded to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The Commissioner commended Ashe for her outstanding service, leadership, and contributions to strengthening investigative and operational efficiency within the Command, wishing her success in her new national assignment.

Similarly, the Commissioner formally welcomed the new Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ports CID, Folarin Adedeji, charging him to build on existing achievements and further enhance intelligence-driven investigations and professionalism within the Command.