Power Ministry says N128b allegation misdirected, predates Adelabu’s appointment

Office of the Minister of Power has issued a clarification following calls by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for a probe into the Ministry of Power and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. (NBET) over alleged missing or diverted public funds amounting to over N128 billion.

SERAP, in a statement issued on Sunday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, alongside relevant anti-corruption agencies, to investigate allegations that over N128 billion in public funds were missing or diverted from the Ministry of Power and NBET, Abuja.

According to SERAP, the request was based on findings contained in an audit report, which it said raised concerns over financial accountability within the Ministry of Power and NBET.

However, responding to the development, the Office of the Minister of Power clarified that the audit report upon which SERAP based its request relates strictly to the 2022 financial year, a period that predates the current administration and the appointment of the incumbent Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister, Bolaji Tunji, the ministry explained that the issues raised had no connection with the operations of the ministry under the present administration.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the call by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.