Pro-Biafra group sacks Ekpa, appoints new leader

The Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) has appointed Ogechukwu Nkere as its new Prime Minister, replacing Simon Ekpa, whose prolonged detention and conviction in Finland have continued to weigh heavily on the separatist movement’s leadership structure.

Nkere’s emergence was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday, which said he was unanimously elected by the BRGIE cabinet on January 14, 2026, following Ekpa’s formal removal from office.

“Ogechukwu Nkere was unanimously elected by the cabinet of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) to serve as Prime Minister, succeeding Simon Ekpa Njoku, who was relieved of his position by the cabinet,” the statement said.

The statement said the appointment effectively formalises Nkere’s leadership role, having served as Acting Prime Minister since December 2024, shortly after Ekpa was arrested by Finnish authorities.

Ekpa, a controversial Biafran separatist figure and self-styled Prime Minister of the BRGIE, was arrested in Finland in late 2024 following months of investigations by Finnish security agencies.

His arrest was linked to allegations bordering on incitement, terror-related propaganda and the use of social media platforms to promote violence connected to the Biafra agitation.

Ekpa’s activities, largely conducted from Finland, had drawn international scrutiny, particularly over alleged directives linked to sit-at-home orders and threats that heightened insecurity in Nigeria’s South-East region.

After months in detention, Ekpa was convicted and sentenced by a Finnish court on September 1, 2025.

Since his incarceration, Ekpa has been unable to actively direct the affairs of the group, prompting the group to first appoint Nkere in an acting capacity before confirming him as substantive Prime Minister.

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd) recently said that the arrest of Ekpa led to a significant improvement in security across the South-East during the last Christmas period.

Musa stated that the region experienced a more peaceful Christmas following Ekpa’s arrest, noting that the development underscored the importance of enforcing the law against individuals who incite unrest.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Thursday, the former defence chief recalled that security concerns linked to Ekpa had earlier been discussed publicly, including calls for his arrest.

Before his elevation, Nkere served in several strategic roles within the BRGIE, including Finance Minister and the group’s longtime representative in Washington, DC.

According to the statement, Nkere worked closely with BRGIE lobbyists in the United States and engaged with key figures in the U.S. political establishment.

“While in the United States, Nkere met with officials ranging from Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), the second-highest official in the U.S. government in the presidential line of succession,” the statement noted.

Nkere reportedly signed a lobbying contract with Washington & Madison, LLC, an international services firm founded by Elias Gerasoulis, a longtime BRGIE lobbyist.

The group said the engagement has attracted international attention.