Prof. Gwarzo mourns Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s death, condoles family

The Founder MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has expressed deep shock over the death of the great Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who passed away on Thursday, 27th November, 2025.

In a condolence message released to the media in Kano, Nigeria, on Friday, Prof. Gwarzo expressed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased. Prof. Gwarzo said the death of the Islamic scholar was a great loss not only to his family, but to Muslim Ummah and Nigeria at large.

“We really lost a respected and great Islamic scholar who spent his life in teaching and preaching. The cleric would continue to be remembered by his followers not only in Nigeria but across the African continent.

Related News Gwarzo denies sale of Canadian University of Nigeria

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was an epitome of peace and scholarship who always promoted peaceful coexistence, tolerance and unity among people wherever he went. “On behalf of the MAAUN Group of Universities, I wish to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and his followers in Nigeria and beyond,” the statement said.

Prof. Gwarzo also extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Bauchi State over the great loss, praying to Allah to forgive the deceased and comfort his family especially during this period of grief.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the late Islamic scholar Aljannah Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the great loss The Islamic scholar who left behind four wives, many children and grandchildren had since been buried in Bauchi.