Psaltry collaborates with NADF, others to empower 15,000 female cassava growers

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Psaltry International Company Limited, Oluyemisi Iranloye, on Saturday, announced the commencement of an initiative to empower 15,000 young women in cassava cultivation in Oyo State.

The on-lending initiative was supported by the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) through the Psaltry-IDH-Mastercard, targeting young women aged 18 to 35 to cultivate 2000 hectares of cassava.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary of Psaltry International Company, which coincided with the flag-off of the NAFD-FCMB support for the Psaltry-IDH-Mastercard initiative, Iranloye appreciated the NADF and other stakeholders for supporting the project and being there for the company on its many other projects to date.

She added that the funding would cover ploughing of land, addition of fertiliser, chemicals and other inputs for the 2000 hectares of cassava.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone here and all who have played a role in Psaltry’s journey, I also extend my appreciation to the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Agricultural Development Fund, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, especially as this celebration coincides with the flag-off of the NADF-FCMB support for the Psaltry-IDH-Mastercard initiative, empowering 15,000 young women in Oyo State, aged 18 to 35, in cassava cultivation.”

Reeling out the achievements of the organisation towards impacting cassava farmers in the State positively, Oluyemisi listed provision of industrial borehole, which supplied portable water, constant electricity, medical outreach to many communities bordering the plant, scholarship for cassava farmers’ children, while Psaltry has facilitated the construction of the road linking Alayide, the host village, by the Oyo State government.

She indicated that over the years, Psaltry has achieved the goal of pushing cassava flour to replace manufacturers’ dependence on wheat flour, producing food-grade starch for the likes of Nigerian Breweries and Nestle, as well as cassava-based sorbitol for toothpaste production, and high-purity hydrogen for many industries.

“As we mark 20 years, Psaltry is stepping confidently into a new era – one defined by innovation, product diversification, market diversification, groundbreaking research and development, sustainable livelihoods, clean energy and environmental sustainability, we generate 1.1megawatt of solar power to run our operations, nothing is wasted; our wastes are transformed into nutrient-rich animal feed, this is not only smart, it is sustainable,” Iranloye claimed.

Among the dignitaries at the occasion were representatives of organisations like the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Mr Abiodun Sosanya, who represented the Executive Secretary, Malam Mohammed Ibrahim, the representative of Alitheia Group, Mr Oti Iletamhen and officials of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the Alawaye of Awaye, Oba Okunlola Amidu Olawale, the head of the host village, Alhaji Gazali Alayide and cassava stakeholders from within and outside Oyo State.