Oyo intensifies child protection drive, inaugurates committee for safeguarding policy

The Technical Working Committee (TWC) during Inauguration of Child Safeguarding Summit held at the Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has strengthened its child protection initiatives with the inauguration of a Technical Working Committee (TWC) tasked with drafting the state’s first comprehensive Child Safeguarding Policy.

The committee was inaugurated by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Hon. Toyin Balogun, at the second Oyo State Child Safeguarding Summit held at the Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan.

The summit, organised by Haven Initiative in partnership with the ministry, convened government officials, development partners, civil society organisations, and child protection experts under the theme: “Strengthening Partnerships: Accelerating Safe and Protective Environments for Children in Oyo State.”

Balogun, represented by Mr. Diya Ogunjimi, described the gathering as “a collective call to action,” noting that children across communities continue to face rising risks of abuse, exploitation, and neglect. She stressed that fragmented interventions must give way to coordinated and sustained partnerships.

“Every child deserves safety, dignity and the freedom to dream without fear,” she said, urging stakeholders to make commitments that will shape “the protective systems of tomorrow.”

She commended Haven Initiative for its long-standing dedication to child welfare and reaffirmed the Makinde administration’s commitment to strengthening reporting systems, building capacity for caregivers and ensuring swift responses to abuse cases.

A key highlight of the event was the inauguration of the TWC, which will draft a safeguarding framework aligned with global best practices. The policy aims to make safeguarding “a standard, not an aspiration” across schools, health facilities, religious institutions and communities.

Panel sessions examined persistent gaps in child protection, highlighted effective community models, and proposed innovative strategies to strengthen safety nets for vulnerable children.

In a goodwill message, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Abiodun Ayodeji Aikomo—represented by Deborah Collins—reiterated the ministry’s commitment to child protection and pledged full support for the development of the Safeguarding Policy.

Collins praised the Ministry of Women Affairs for its “steadfast leadership” in driving child protection reforms, noting progress made since the inaugural 2024 summit, including the passage of the Alternative Care Guideline for Children, ongoing engagements with the House of Assembly and the selection of members for the policy drafting committee.

“These milestones show that our commitments have translated into measurable action,” she said.

The AG also designated Collins as the ministry’s representative on the committee, citing her expertise in child rights advocacy and criminal justice.

Programme Manager of SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria (Oyo State), Mr. Gabriel Adajie, called on government agencies, civil society groups and community leaders to deepen collaboration, stressing that protective environments cannot be built in isolation.

He described the summit as “timely and vital,” adding that safeguarding must be rooted in empathy, accountability and social justice.

Adajie emphasised the need for sustained investment in frontline training, community monitoring systems and child-inclusive policies. He reaffirmed SOS Children’s Villages’ commitment to preventing child-family separation and strengthening community resilience.

Convener of the summit and Harvard EdX–certified child safeguarding expert, Mrs. Omotayo Adebayo, urged stakeholders to treat child protection as a shared responsibility.

She highlighted achievements from the first summit, including increased awareness and expanded policy engagement with state legislators.

Adebayo also announced the launch of her debut book, The Guardians of Innocence, describing it as a practical resource for schools and child protection practitioners.

“This summit is a wake-up call,” she said. “Let us work together to build a future where every child is safe, protected, and empowered to succeed.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Oyo State, Rosemary Alo, represented by Deputy Corps Commander Rita Omowa, described the summit as timely and reaffirmed the corps’ commitment to child and community safety.

The Director of Child Welfare in the ministry, Gbemileke Ojerinde, said progress on the Safeguarding Policy reflects “a set of actions, policies and measures designed to keep children away from harm and prevent abuse before it happens.”

He added, “We want to ensure that our children are safe.”

The summit also featured a Shadow Children’s Parliament, where child representatives from across the state discussed critical issues, including child labour, child marriage, and rising cases of children dying following sexual abuse.