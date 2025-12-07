Publishers decry policy shocks, piracy as NPA celebrates 60 years

Nigeria’s publishing industry leaders have raised fresh concerns over persistent policy instability, widespread piracy and weak enforcement mechanisms, warning that the challenges threaten the survival of the book ecosystem as the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) marked its 60th anniversary.

The concerns were raised at the NPA 2025 Annual Conference, Annual General Meeting and Diamond Jubilee celebration held in Ibadan, where stakeholders reviewed six decades of the association’s contributions to education, literacy and national development.

Delivering the keynote address, the Secretary-General of the Pan-African Writers Association, Dr. Wale Okediran, said the future of African publishing depends heavily on deeper collaboration among authors, publishers, regulators and technology partners, especially as digital tools reshape production and distribution.

Okediran traced the industry’s evolution from the colonial era through the rise of indigenous firms to the current explosion of digital and self-publishing platforms. While acknowledging that digital innovation has expanded opportunities, he stressed that it has also weakened quality control and blurred editorial standards.

“The rapid growth of self-publishing is increasing creative voices, but it must be supported with professional standards if our industry is to remain competitive. The future of publishing in Africa lies in collaboration,strategic partnerships are essential to harness digital tools while protecting intellectual property”, he said.

He warned that without stronger regulatory backing and coordinated industry practices, Nigeria risks undermining the quality and global competitiveness of its book sector.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, Deacon Solomon Adeleke, lamented the financial losses publishers suffer from abrupt government policy changes, especially in textbook production. He said curriculum revisions often force publishers to abandon materials already produced at huge cost.

“We urge the government to consult the association before implementing new policies. Sudden curriculum changes destabilise the system and create avoidable losses,” Adeleke said.

He also described piracy as the industry’s biggest threat, calling for urgent, targeted enforcement to protect intellectual property and sustain creativity.

In a goodwill message, the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein, reiterated the commission’s commitment to combating piracy.

He outlined intensified public-awareness campaigns, strengthened regulatory frameworks and renewed operations of the NCC Special Taskforce to address illegal book reproduction and distribution.

“As you commemorate this 60-year legacy, I urge the association to continue championing excellence, embracing innovation and fostering partnerships that unlock new opportunities for growth,” Asein said.

President and Chairman of Council of the NPA, Alhaji Lukman Dauda, highlighted the association’s role in promoting quality, affordable instructional materials aligned with approved school curricula. He appealed to education authorities to reconsider plans to scrap certain subjects without transitional arrangements, warning that abrupt implementation would again disrupt production cycles.

Dauda proposed that the rollout of the new curriculum begin with Primary One in the 2026/2027 academic session, with other classes phased in gradually to allow publishers and schools adjust.

“As practitioners in the education sector, our contributions will assist policymakers in crafting durable and effective reforms,” he added.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, represented by Acting DG of NISLT, Dr. Peter Oluwafisoye, commended the association’s commitment to literacy development. Similarly, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, represented by Zainab Abubakar, praised the NPA’s impact over six decades and urged the association to deepen its adoption of emerging technologies such as track-and-trace systems.

The anniversary celebration also featured awards for excellence and meritorious service to outstanding contributors, including NCC DG Dr. John Asein, bookseller and literary promoter Dr. Kolade Mosuro, and former NPA President Samuel Kolawole