Ramatu Shehu bags Honorary Doctorate, Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at Peace Achievers 2025

Renowned entrepreneur, perfumer, and founder of Aromatic Gallery and House of Tutu, Ramatu Shehu has been honoured with a doctorate degree from the American Management University, California, USA, and the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award in Community Development at the just-concluded 15th Peace Achievers International Award 2025.

The honorary degree in leadership and business administration conferred on her was part of the partnership deal between the university and the Peace Ambassador Agency, organisers of the Peace Achievers International.

Ramatu Shehu has positioned herself as a visionary entrepreneur, creative perfumer, and the innovative mind behind House of Tutu, a fast-growing lifestyle empire redefining luxury, scent artistry, and African-inspired craftsmanship.

She draws inspiration from Africa’s rich olfactory heritage, transforming indigenous notes, personal memories, and contemporary aesthetics into timeless fragrance creations.

Her signature brands, House of Tutu and Simply Tutu, have become celebrated for their niche perfumes, bespoke scent experiences, and luxurious handmade collections that resonate deeply with a diverse clientele in Nigeria and across the diaspora.

A passionate advocate for excellence and originality, Ramatu has built a reputation for crafting products that merge authenticity, modern sophistication, and artisanal mastery.

Under her guidance, Aromatic Gallery continues to expand into new frontiers, including scent marketing, fragrance education, luxury fashion, and curated lifestyle services tailored for individuals, brands, and high-end spaces.

Related News Hamrex Properties receives prestigious Excellence Award from Ignatius Ajuru University

Beyond entrepreneurship, Shehu is committed to mentorship, empowerment, and creative capacity-building. She provides learning platforms for emerging entrepreneurs, especially women, helping them navigate the worlds of business, branding, and creative innovation.

With the theme Peace Building Through Sectoral Partnerships: Public and Private Sector Collaboration, the Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards were held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The Project Director of Peace Ambassadors Agency, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, said this event, which coincided with the 15th anniversary of the Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards, presented an opportunity to celebrate a decade and a half of promoting peace, advocacy for change in Nigeria, and consistent support for national unity.

Other personalities honoured include Asu Kunemofa, Director, Finance and Supply, NDDC; Principal Partner, Bosslady Law Chamber, Barr. Orbby Agwuncha; CEO, One Percent International; Ambassador Stephanie Nnadi; Dune Group CEO, Rivervalley Group of Companies, Republic of Zimbabwe; Her Excellency Amb. Prof. Smelly Dube; and others.

Receiving the award, Shehu expressed deep appreciation to the organisers for recognising her work and contributions to entrepreneurship, creativity, and community development. She described the honour as a motivation to continue pushing boundaries, creating impact-driven brands, and amplifying African excellence on the global stage.

She noted that the recognition was not hers alone, but a testament to the dedication of her team, the loyalty of her clients, and the support of mentors and partners who have consistently believed in her vision. According to her, the award reinforces the importance of perseverance, integrity, and staying true to one’s purpose in the face of challenges.

Shehu reaffirmed her commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs, especially women, through structured mentorship, capacity-building workshops, and opportunities for collaboration. She pledged to use her expanding platforms to promote peace, social impact, and the creative potential embedded within African communities, while continuing to elevate the fragrance and lifestyle industry through innovation and authenticity.