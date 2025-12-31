RCCG moves to raise responsible future leaders

To integrate community social responsibility (CSR) with youth leadership development, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Divine Assembly, Alapere, has successfully executed its yearly “The Priceless Gift” outreach.

The event, which witnessed the distribution of 500 gift packs and school bags to local children, served as a case study in decentralised leadership, with the church’s junior members entirely managing the programme’s operations.

In a departure from traditional clerical-led services, the 2025 outreach was anchored by teenagers and children. Under the mentorship of re MC Isaac, student representatives —including Isaac Babalola and Borke Oghenetega — the programme involved choreography, worship sessions, and Bible readings.

Head of the Students’ Department and Junior Church, Deaconess Bukola Oladejo, noted that the ministry’s objective was to produce “shining lights” capable of navigating the professional world, adding: “The goal is to train them for excellence today so they can lead society tomorrow.”

Beyond the philanthropic distribution, the event served as a platform for social advocacy. Student leaders Daramola Oluwanifemi and Emmanuel Olurotimi issued a formal plea to government policymakers, calling for intensified measures to protect students against the rising threat of kidnapping and to prioritise child welfare in the 2026 fiscal budget.

Reinforcing the call, the wife of the National Overseer Emeritus, Pastor Victoria Obayemi, delivered a keynote address, urging mothers to embrace their roles as “nation-builders.”