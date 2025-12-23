RCCG to feed 15,000 people at Christmas outreach

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced plans to feed no fewer than 15,000 people at a two-day Christmas outreach designed to spread love, hope, and community support during the festive season.

The event, tagged “The Love Carnival 2025,” which is scheduled to take place December 25-26, 2025, will be held at the Open Field opposite Mega Chicken, Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin/Festac, Lagos.

Activities are slated for 5:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m. on December 25 and 7:00 a.m. on December 26, with thousands expected to attend.

The Christmas outreach, organised by the RCCG Lagos Youth Provinces Family (LGAF), in collaboration with the church’s youth and outreach arms, The Love Carnival, is positioned as more than a celebration. It is a large-scale humanitarian initiative aimed at providing meals, gifts, and a sense of belonging to individuals and families during Christmas.

According to the RCCG, the first 2,000 attendees to get to the venue will also receive free Christmas gifts, further reinforcing the event’s focus on generosity and care for the community.

The Love Carnival will feature gospel ministrations, live music, and appearances by notable ministers and personalities, including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, among others.

Meanwhile, with its theme centred on love in action, The Love Carnival 2025 underscores RCCG’s ongoing commitment to social impact, faith-driven compassion, and community development, especially at a time when many households face economic pressure.