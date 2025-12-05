RCCG Spends N40m on Free Bus-to-Work Scheme across Lagos

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has concluded the second edition of its free bus-to-work programme, introduced to ease the rising cost of transportation for Lagos commuters.

The initiative, coordinated by Youth Province 1 in partnership with Youth Provinces 2, 7, 14, 18, and 20, ran from 24 November to 5 December and provided free daily transport for workers on major routes in Lagos and Ogun States. The church expended about N40m on the 12-day operation.

The programme operated about 10 long yellow buses conveying hundreds of passengers each day. Morning routes included RCCG Jesus’s Palace (Festac) to CMS; Oworonshoki to CMS; Redemption City to 7UP; Redemption City to Sagamu; Redemption City to Trinity Towers, Victoria Island; Redemption City to Agege; and Ikorodu to Maryland. Free return trips were also provided in the evenings.

Last year’s edition ran from October to December and was launched at the peak of escalating living costs. This year’s relaunch, according to organisers, was informed by a continued rise in transportation expenses.

Pastor Oluwagbemileke Adeboye, Pastor-in-Charge of Youth Province 1, said the church considered the intervention necessary. “This initiative is our way of lending a hand to people. We did it last year and witnessed the massive relief it provided, so we decided to do it again this year,” he said.

He added that the buses were open to all commuters. “It’s open to all, regardless of tribe and religion,” he said, noting that passengers often used the rides to share prayers and reflections before or after work.

Adeboye was assisted by Pastor Martins Olusakin, Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of the Province (CSR), and Pastor Abiodun Famojuro, Assistant Pastor-in-Charge (Administration), as preparations continue for the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress scheduled for the second week of December.

Beneficiaries have circulated reports of the service across social media, with many commuters noting that the free transportation has provided temporary relief during a period of rising daily costs.

In 2024, eight buses departed from Car Park C, near Redemption City, Mowe, Ibafo, and Berger to CMS and other major business districts. Two buses departed from Festac, Apple Junction, in front of RCCG Joseph’s Palace, near Mega Chicken, for commuters travelling to Victoria Island, Lekki, and surrounding areas.

The buses were available from 5:30 am for the Mowe-Berger routes and 6:00 am for the Festac routes, ensuring early morning convenience for Lagos’s hard-working citizens.

The provision of 10 complimentary buses was intended to provide much-needed assistance to the working class, who often face difficulties in navigating the demanding and costly transport network of Lagos and Ogun States.