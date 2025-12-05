Reps defer Constitution review debate for wider consultation

The House of Representatives has postponed its scheduled debate on the ongoing Constitution review exercise.



The green chamber cited the need for broader consultation and careful alignment on sensitive amendment proposals.



The debate, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed following the presentation of a report on security discussions.



Lawmakers raised concerns yesterday over unresolved issues in the draft, particularly regarding security reforms, local council autonomy, and provisions expected to shape the 2027 general elections.



Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitutional Review, explained that the postponement was necessary to safeguard the credibility and technical soundness of the process.



“We cannot afford mistakes at this stage. Some submissions from public hearings and caucus engagements are still being incorporated. It is better to have a constitution review process that is credible, inclusive and technically sound,” he said.



Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, welcomed the decision while warning that rushing the debate could undermine legislative scrutiny and public confidence.



He said: “This Constitution review is not something we can hurriedly debate for the sake of saying we have started. Members need adequate time to study the proposals, consult their constituents and understand the implications. Anything short of that will compromise the integrity of the process.”



Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Ado Doguwa, also praised the postponement, noting that the exercise remains one of the most consequential tasks before the 10th Assembly.



“This is not a regular bill; it is the foundation of our democracy. We need a document that reflects the will of all Nigerians, not one drafted under pressure. Taking more time is the responsible course of action.”



Also backing the deferment, Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, stressed that the review process must reflect national interest rather than political speed.



The House is expected to reconvene on the Constitution review once the committee completes its harmonisation work and circulates a clean draft for debate.



The ongoing exercise is considered the most comprehensive since 1999, with over 50 amendment proposals submitted by citizens, civil society organisations, professional bodies and the House of Assembly.



If the House meets on December 10 as expected for the review, the vote will take place before the chamber proceeds on its end-of-year break.



The Senate is also expected to proceed with its own vote after which harmonised positions will be transmitted to the Houses of Assembly for concurrence, as required by the Constitution.



If adopted by at least 24 states, the amendments will be returned to the National Assembly for final certification and onward transmission to the President for assent.