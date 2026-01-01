Reps Deputy Speaker announces N1b support for 2,000 Abia SMSEs

Gives condition to support Governor Otti’s re-election

No less than 2,000 Small and Medium-Scale Businesses (SMSB) across the 17 councils of Abia State are to benefit from a one billion naira Intervention Support Fund announced by the Abia State-born Deputy Speaker (DS) of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, a member of the APC.

DS Kalu said that under the initiative, about N500,000.00 will initially be disbursed to each beneficiary of the fund and named the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) as some expected partner agencies that would expand it.

He disclosed that the fund became imperative given that Abia State hosts numerous enterprising SMSBs and his desire not only to stimulate economic growth but also to empower the citizenry.

Addressing his constituents, DS Kalu, who represents Bende Constituency, told journalists that the State Governor, Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party, would be given the necessary support that would impact his return for a second term in 2027 if he (Governor Otti) decides to heed his urging and join his (Kalu’s) APC.

DS Kalu had publicly declared that he would not be number 6, a citizen of Nigeria, and allow his state, Abia, to again produce a governor who is not of the APC.

He said, “I want to again publicly invite Governor Alex Otti to join our party and assure him that if he comes to the APC, we will support him.”