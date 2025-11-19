Reps member expends N1 billion on constituency project in Bauchi

MEMBER representing Alkaleri-Kirfi Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Kabiru Yusuf (also known as Makaman Duguri), has stated that he spent approximately N1 billionon his constituents to improve their economic status.

The lawmaker, while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters in Bauchi yesterday, stated that the distributed items include 20 vehicles, 150 motorcycles, 100 sewing machines, 200 water pump machines, 100 wheelchairs, and N200 million in cash.

Yusuf explained that the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme include party officials from ward to local government levels, APC stakeholders from Alkaleri-Kirfi, youth and women’s groups, the elderly, people with special needs, and other supporters who contributed to his political journey.

The lawmaker called on the beneficiaries to properly utilise what was given to them for the economic development of the two local governments, Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole.He appealed to members of his constituency, who could not find their names on the distribution list, to exercise patience as more empowerment programmes are in the pipeline.

Also speaking,Bauchi APC Chairman Muhammad Hassan Tilde lauded the developmental strides of the lawmaker, saying this is the sixth time he has attended empowerment programmes in the two years of AKY Makama’s stewardship.

On their parts, the Chairman of APC Stakeholders in Alkaleri Local Council, Adamu Umar Gokaru, and his Kirfi counterpart, Yakubu Yakubu Kirfi, said no lawmaker in the history of Alkaleri-Kirfi had performed more than Makama, urging him to maintain the momentum.