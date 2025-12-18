Retired officer warns Matawalle oversight could undermine Gen. Musa

Retired Army intelligence officer and national security strategist, Captain Umar Babangida Aliyu, has cautioned the Presidency against what he describes as creeping political control of Nigeria’s defence architecture, warning that recent administrative decisions could limit the effectiveness of the new Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa (rtd), and undermine confidence within the armed forces.

Speaking with The Guardian on Thursday, in a detailed assessment of Nigeria’s security leadership, Capt Aliyu (retd) said President Bola Tinubu’s retention of Bello Matawalle as Minister of State in a structure that appears to place him above Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff, represents “an avoidable organisational misstep” at a time the country is struggling to regain the initiative against insurgents, bandits, and criminal networks.

Aliyu acknowledged that federal cabinet appointments are the prerogative of the President and do not require military experience.

However, he argued that Musa’s background, from counter-insurgency command in the Northeast to leading the armed forces, makes him “a timely and credible choice” for the defence portfolio.

He said early reactions within the military community show confidence in Musa’s discipline-driven style and that the former CDS deserves the freedom to implement reforms without political obstruction.

What fuels discomfort, Aliyu noted, is the decision to saddle a career four-star general with a political overseer who has no command experience.

“I find it suspect that a Chief of Defence, who was subordinate to a Minister of State, will now become Minister of Defence and still have that same Minister of State sitting above him,” Umar said.

“Why impose someone on him, especially when that person comes with antecedents that do not align with what Musa represents?”

The retired officer emphasised that the Ministry of Defence is run through established civil-service processes and bureaucratic engagement, areas where Musa, newly retired, must quickly adapt.

According to him, the proper support structure should be drawn from senior civil servants whom the Minister trusts, not a politically imposed deputy.

He warned that arbitrary pairings at the apex of the defence sector “breed confusion, erode morale, and send the wrong signals to serving officers who already believe political shortcuts destroy careers.”

Aliyu urged young officers to resist the temptation of political patronage, saying the military profession is built on sequence, merit, and credibility.

While stressing that his comments are institutional rather than personal, Aliyu insisted that Musa deserves “a clean slate” to select a support team aligned with his strategic goals.

“For Musa to succeed, let him choose his team. Don’t set him up. Don’t impose someone who does not share his discipline or culture,” he said.

Aliyu further criticised what he called a superficial interpretation of defence governance in recent media coverage, warning that poorly informed commentary risks distorting national-security debates.

His intervention, he said, is driven by concern for institutional integrity at a time when “Nigeria cannot afford experimentation.”

The concerns arise amid a turbulent month for national security.

Recall that former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar resigned on 1 December 2025, citing health concerns, just as mass kidnappings of schoolchildren triggered a nationwide emergency and government pressure intensified.

More than 400 abductions were recorded between mid-November and early December, fuelling public outrage and calls for a decisive reset.

Tinubu nominated Musa on 1 December and, after Senate confirmation, swore him in on 3 December.

A Sokoto-born officer commissioned in 1991, Musa previously commanded Operation Hadin Kai against Boko Haram and was honoured with the 2012 Colin Powell Award for leadership. As CDS, he oversaw joint-forces operations until October 2025.

The President expects him to inject operational discipline into the defence ministry and strengthen the armed forces’ response to insecurity.

Matawalle, Minister of State since 2023 and former Zamfara governor, has been the target of recurring demands for resignation following resurfaced allegations of sympathy for armed bandits.

A 2021 television clip in which he appeared to defend identified “troublemakers” returned to the spotlight this year, alongside accusations, which he denies, that he supplied vehicles to criminal groups and used cattle-rustling networks for political advantage.

Students’ associations and civil-society organisations argue that he cannot credibly supervise defence policies during a national security emergency.

A public petition has also called for the abolition of the Minister-of-State role entirely.

Capt Aliyu served in the Directorate of Military Intelligence and is a member of the 40th Regular Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy. He now works as a national-security and enterprise-risk consultant, advising government agencies and private-sector organisations.

Capt Aliyu (Rtd) holds degrees in Defence Studies, Political Science, and Peace, Conflict & Strategic Studies, including a Project Management Professional certification.

He is also a regular contributor to national discourse on terrorism, defence reform, and intelligence operations.

For him, the principle is unchanged:

“Don’t confuse the system. Don’t politicise command. Let competence lead.”