Rhoda Youth Centre supports over 100 ikorodu pupils with scholarships

The Rhoda Youth Centre has distributed essential learning materials to over 100 pupils across Ikorodu Division, Ikorodu, Lagos State, to enhance their learning ability and compete favourably with their peers.

The beneficiaries – two pupils each from the over 70 public primary schools in the division, received school bags, uniforms, 12 pieces of 40 leaves exercise books each, one 20 leaves exercise book for writing, one drawing book, two pairs of white socks, a pair of sandals, and five pieces of pencils each.

The exercise, which lasted for three days, took place at six centres – Methodist Primary School, Ikorodu; Methodist Primary School, Igbogbo, Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA; Methodist Primary School, Oke -Eletu, Ijede LCDA; L.G. Primary School, Imota LCDA; Cherubim & Seraphim Primary School, Ogolonto, Ikorodu West LCDA and Farm Settlement Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu North LCDA.

Local Government Primary School, Oreta, got KG table and chairs, while scholarship was announced for Praise Emmanuel of African Bethel Primary School, Maya, throughout his primary and secondary education.

Founder, Rhoda Youth Centre, Asiwaju Rotimi Erogbogbo, said the scholarship would be a continuous exercise. “We picked two pupils across all the schools in Ikorodu division. Our intention was to pick more, but we decided to start with two each.

“This set will be provided with educational materials – uniforms, bags, exercise books, drawing books, writing books, sandals, and socks throughout their primary school education. Come next year, we are picking another set who are also going to be provided for, while we will also continue with the existing beneficiaries.

“The intention is to give them confidence; to make them not to feel inferior among their peers because it’s only a pupil with a good uniform, and writing materials in class that would be bold and confident to relate and that helps such pupil’s development.”

Asiwaju Erogbogbo furthered, “Our intention is to assist them in ensuring that what their parents are unable to provide for them does not jeopardise their upbringing and future. “Etiquette is important – we are concerned about how these children are raised. We care for their upbringing.”

Erogbogbo, who was the immediate past Chairman, Ikorodu -Oga Development Association (IKODASS), also commended the government interventions in ensuring that public schools are of standard.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Development, Comrade Lekan Biliamin -Oba expressed his happiness at Erogbogbo’s consistency in impacting the society, describing it as a challenge to the younger generation to do more.

Oba, who said he has been a beneficiary of Rhoda Youth Centre leadership and capacity building training, lauded the founder for supporting the government in providing essential learning materials to assist the pupils.