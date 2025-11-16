Rights groups propose citizen-focused policing reforms

Two rights organisations, Citizens Centre for Integrated Development and Social Rights (CCIDESOR) and International Alert, have identified critical challenges in the delivery of police services in Nigeria and proposed reforms aimed at strengthening citizen participation and accountability.

Their recommendations followed a stakeholders’ gathering under the “Mutual Accountability Forum and Scorecard Initiative,” supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

In a statement signed by CCIDESOR’s Executive Director, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, and made available to The Guardian on Sunday, the groups argued that the Nigerian Police Force must be empowered in line with its enabling laws, with emphasis on people-centred policing, effective two-way communication with stakeholders, and adherence to transparency, accountability, and professionalism.

They noted that gaps such as the non-implementation of security education were undermining police effectiveness in tackling insecurity, thereby enabling criminal activity.

The statement added that the use of community-based teams, forest guards, and taskforces could complement police efforts in restoring peace, safety, and trust.

According to the groups, the neglect of these measures has contributed to the escalation of “emerging crimes, organised violence, and community-level conflicts,” which they linked to unhealthy political and socio-economic conditions.

“Addressing this gap will not only strengthen mutual trust but also improve collaboration and reduce community-level crimes by over 70%,” the statement read.

The organisations emphasised that communication between police and communities must be constant, simple, inclusive, and transparent. They urged officers to regularly share information on laws guiding policing practices, community safety measures, citizens’ rights during arrest and detention, and the duties and limits of vigilantes, neighbourhood watch teams, forest guards, and taskforces.

Failure to educate communities, they warned, leads to ignorance, fear, hostility, and misinformation, with citizens perceiving the police as oppressors rather than protectors.

The statement highlighted lessons from Mutual Accountability Forums held in Abia and Enugu States, which revealed the importance of local intelligence, customary practices influencing community behaviour, and the role of communities in surveillance, early warning, and conflict resolution.

Other impediments identified include stereotypes and suspicion, failure to observe the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) which forbids detaining suspects beyond 24 hours without arraignment, reliance on transactional rather than transformational policing, and the absence of regular dialogue platforms.

As a remedy, the groups proposed the deployment of real-time digital tools such as SMS alerts and WhatsApp hotlines to enhance police-community communication and feedback, thereby fostering stronger partnerships and shared responsibility in security management.