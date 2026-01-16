Rivers Assembly confirms chief judge’s receipt of notice against Fubara, deputy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has confirmed that the Chief Judge of the state has received and acknowledged official correspondence conveying notices of alleged gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu.

The confirmation came hours after a Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo reportedly issued an order halting further steps in the impeachment process against the governor and his deputy.

The update was provided on Friday, January 16, 2025, by the Assembly’s spokesperson and Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Hon. Dr. Enemi Alabo George, following plenary proceedings marking the 60th legislative day of the Third Session of the Tenth Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to the Assembly, lawmakers at plenary considered the need to proceed in line with Section 188(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides for the investigation of allegations of gross misconduct against a sitting governor and deputy governor.

After deliberations, the House resolved to investigate the allegations against Governor Fubara and his deputy. Consequently, the Speaker of the House was mandated to forward letters to the Chief Judge of Rivers State pursuant to Section 188(5) of the Constitution, requesting the constitution of an investigative panel.

In a statement issued by the Assembly’s spokesperson, the House confirmed that the Speaker had already complied with the constitutional requirement, adding that the letters addressed to the Chief Judge had been delivered, received, and duly acknowledged.

The Assembly further disclosed that all relevant documents, including the notices containing the allegations of gross misconduct, were attached to the correspondence.

He stressed that all actions taken so far were guided strictly by the Constitution, noting that every subsequent step in the process is clearly defined in Section 188, which outlines what may or may not occur at each stage of the proceedings.

While acknowledging heightened public interest following the Oyigbo High Court’s intervention, the Assembly called on the people of Rivers State to remain calm and law-abiding.

It cautioned residents against misinformation and actions that could undermine democratic institutions in the state.

The lawmakers also warned against what they described as attempts by certain individuals or groups to truncate democracy through misrepresentation of constitutional processes.

The Assembly concluded by commending the people of Rivers State for their continued support and prayers for the Tenth Assembly and the state at large, while reaffirming its commitment to due process, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.