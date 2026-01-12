Two Rivers Assembly lawmakers appeal for restraint amid impeachment moves

Two members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, representing Omuma and Degema State Constituencies, have appealed to their colleagues to exercise restraint and seek an amicable resolution to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers, Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo, representing Omuma State Constituency and the Assembly’s Minority Leader, and Hon. Peter Abbey of Degema State Constituency, made the appeal during a press conference in Port Harcourt.

Addressing journalists, Nwankwo acknowledged that the House had issued a notice of impeachment against the governor and his deputy but said the development had necessitated deep reflection and wide consultations.

Nwankwo said: “Gentlemen, you are all aware that the Rivers State House of Assembly issued a notice of impeachment on the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

“However, we have called this press conference to appeal to our fellow colleagues to temper justice with mercy and to see how this matter can be resolved outside the impeachment proceedings.”

He explained that the decision to make a public appeal was informed by numerous interventions from respected elders and leaders within and outside Rivers State, who have called for restraint and reconciliation.

“We are appealing to the conscience of our colleagues. Having listened to so many pleas and calls from our elders and leaders, both within and outside the state, begging for leniency, we too are calling on our colleagues to reconsider their steps and see how this matter can be resolved amicably,” he said.

While admitting that the governor and his deputy may have acted in ways that infringed on provisions of the Constitution, Nwankwo stressed that dialogue and political wisdom should prevail over confrontation.

“Even though the governor and the deputy governor may have infringed on the Constitution, we are appealing to our colleagues to reconsider our stand,” he added.

Corroborating his position, Hon. Peter Abbey said the lawmakers’ appeal was guided by a desire to prevent further political tension in the state.

“The Minority Leader has said it all. Yes, the governor has infringed on parts of the Constitution, but we are human beings,” Abbey stated.

“As members of the 10th Assembly, we want to plead with our colleagues to please reconsider.”

Abbey revealed that the lawmakers had also received calls from political leaders and stakeholders across the country, urging the Assembly to exercise caution.

“We have received calls from leaders and people in and out of the state, and we believe that once you raise the axe, you should not swing it immediately,” he said.

He, however, noted that any amicable settlement would require cooperation from the executive arm of government, particularly the governor.

“We plead with our colleagues to reconsider, provided the governor too has a role to play. He must ensure that he does not further infringe on the Constitution so that there can be an amicable settlement,” Abbey added.

The appeal comes amid heightened political tension in Rivers State following the commencement of impeachment proceedings, with several stakeholders calling for dialogue and de-escalation to safeguard stability and governance.