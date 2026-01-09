Rivers calm as normal activities resume amid impeachment threat

Rivers State was relatively calm on Friday as residents went about their normal activities, a day after heightened tension across the state following an impeachment threat by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalyi Fubara amid renewed political hostility.

Although security presence was beefed up on Thursday, the development was attributed to the visits of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

A check by The Guardian on Friday showed that only routine police checkpoints were visible, with businesses open and movement unhindered across major parts of the state.

The impeachment threat reportedly followed investigations into the governor’s alleged failure to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly amid the ongoing political crisis.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations have continued to condemn the impeachment move against Governor Fubara, describing it as anti-democratic and a misuse of legislative powers.

The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR), in a statement signed by its Chancellor, Dr Omenazu Jackson, alongside the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), in a separate statement signed by its Rivers State Chairman, Sunny Dada, and Secretary, Dr Christian Onyegbule, said the impeachment threat was constitutionally reckless and an abuse of legislative authority.

ISSJHR stressed that impeachment is not a political weapon but a grave constitutional process strictly governed by Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). It noted that the law requires clear allegations of gross misconduct, due process, a fair hearing, a legislative quorum, and a judicial panel investigation, warning that any deviation would render such an action null and void.

The group further cited Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Constitution on the separation of powers, arguing that no arm of government is permitted to intimidate or coerce another arm outside the bounds of the law.

ISSJHR urged both the Executive and the Legislature to exercise restraint and uphold constitutional fidelity, noting that executive–legislative harmony is essential for peace, good governance and development. It insisted that the governor’s mandate, derived from the electorate, cannot be undermined through intimidation.

Quoting Section 14(2)(a) of the Constitution, the group said sovereignty belongs to the people, adding that any impeachment process disconnected from the will of the people amounts to an assault on democratic legitimacy.

ISSJHR cautioned political opportunists and “crisis merchants” against actions that could plunge the state into instability, warning that the people’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness. It vowed to lawfully resist any unconstitutional attempt to remove the governor through democratic and legal means.

In its own reaction, the CLO noted that it had earlier urged the governor to present the budget for legislative action, maintaining that impeachment is a grave constitutional safeguard for accountability, not a tool for political retaliation or brinkmanship.

The organisation expressed concern that the prevailing political tensions could distort constitutional procedures, turning them into instruments of conflict rather than democratic oversight.

It demanded strict adherence to due process, insisting that the House of Assembly must comply with constitutional provisions, its standing rules and judicial precedents. The CLO also called for a fair hearing, including proper service of allegations, adequate time for response and the constitution of an impartial investigative panel.

The group warned against examining the alleged failure to present the appropriation bill in isolation, noting that broader issues such as legislative legitimacy, court processes, and executive–legislative relations must be considered.

Describing Rivers as a critical economic and strategic hub, the CLO cautioned against actions that could lead to governance paralysis, civil unrest or erosion of public trust.

It called on the House of Assembly, the Executive, political actors and security agencies to exercise restraint, uphold constitutionalism and prioritise dialogue over confrontation, urging the governor to explore avenues for improved executive–legislative relations, beginning with the presentation of the 2026 budget.

“Democracy in Rivers State is at a critical juncture. History will judge not only the actions taken, but the intentions behind them,” the CLO said, pledging to continue monitoring developments and defending civil liberties, constitutionalism and democratic stability in the state.