Rivers Assembly moves to impeach Gov Fubara, deputy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odum, over gross misconduct.

In a plenary session led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, Majority Leader Major Jack presented allegations against Fubara based on Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The accusations include the demolition of the Assembly Complex, excessive budgetary spending, withholding funds for the Assembly Service Commission, and ignoring a Supreme Court ruling on the House’s financial autonomy.

Twenty-six members signed the notice, which will be served to the governor within seven days. Linda Stewart, the Deputy Leader, also introduced allegations against Odum, which include reckless spending of public funds, obstructing the Assembly’s duties, and allowing unauthorised individuals to occupy official positions.

Other claims involve seeking budgetary approval from unauthorised sources and seizing the salaries of the Assembly Service Commission.