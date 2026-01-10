Rivers elders raise concern over impeachment notice on Fubara, deputy

The Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum has expressed deep concern and condemned the impeachment notice issued against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a statement signed by its Acting Chairman and former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Gabriel Toby, the forum described impeachment as a grave constitutional process that should not be deployed as an instrument for political vendetta or factional battles.

According to the forum, the reasons so far advanced in support of the impeachment move are “disturbingly weak,” lacking in substance, public interest justification and constitutional merit, and appear to be driven by narrow personal interests rather than genuine concern for good governance.

The elders reminded the House of Assembly that the mandate of the governor was freely given by the people of Rivers State and can only be questioned in strict compliance with constitutional provisions, due process and on the basis of clear, compelling and verifiable grounds.

They warned that the current action could deepen political divisions, erode public confidence in democratic institutions and further destabilise the state’s polity.

The forum noted that Rivers State is yet to fully recover from the political, social and institutional disruptions associated with the recent period of emergency rule, adding that the people are still bearing the consequences of that episode.

“This development, coming so early in the year, risks reopening old wounds and heightening tensions at a time when stability and focused governance are urgently needed,” the statement said.

The elders, therefore, called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to immediately retrace its steps and place the collective interest, peace and progress of the state above partisan or personal considerations.

The Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum reaffirmed its commitment to peace, unity, justice and constitutional democracy in the state, warning that it would not remain silent in the face of any action that threatens the stability, dignity and future of Rivers State.