Rivers residents decry flooding caused by blocked canal, seek govt intervention

Residents and landlords of Rumuokania II New Layout in Obio-Akpor Council of Rivers State have lamented the harsh reality of flooding in their homes whenever there is heavy rain due to blocked canals.

The residents said the blocked canal, which has caused water to back up onto the newly constructed road known as Pipeline Road, has led to accelerated erosion and hazardous conditions.

The Guardian learned that the blocked canal served as a vital waterway for 13 communities, including Rumuokania, Mgbaraja, Ogbogoro, Egbelu, Elioparanwo, Mini-Orlu, Rumue-vorlu, Rumuokwachi, Ozuoba, Iwofe, Rumuolumeni, Rumuepirikom, and Mini-kete.

The landlords, during a press conference, expressed concern that the obstruction has caused significant hardship for residents and motorists and urged the government to desilt the canal to help sustain the newly constructed road and other adjoining roads, thereby improving accessibility and preventing flooding.

The chairman of the association, Pastor Joel Gbandi, said: “We humbly request the desilting of the canal to restore proper drainage and prevent water overflow onto the newly constructed internal roads and flooding within the communities.

“This obstruction has caused water to back up onto the surface of the newly constructed road, leading to accelerated erosion and hazardous conditions for surrounding buildings, motorists, and pedestrians alike within Rumuokania Rumuoke communities.”

He said their appeal requires urgent attention to prevent further damage to the state government’s newly built road and to ensure residents’ safety.

The association also praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s dedication to promoting development across Rivers State and expressed its willingness to cooperate with his administration.

In other news, a 35-year-old workman known as Joshua has been arrested and detained at the Boundary Police Division in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, for allegedly stabbing his site supervisor, Sopiriala Sokari, into a coma over a N10,000 debt.

According to eyewitnesses and the victim, Joshua had been hired by Sokari to transfer blocks to a construction site for N20,000.

However, when Sokari offered to pay him N10,000 upfront, Joshua refused and demanded full payment.

The incident occurred along Obiri Ikwerre Road, where Joshua allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed Sokari after a heated argument.

In a telephone conversation with journalists shortly after regaining consciousness at the hospital, Sokari narrated: “There is a boy called Joshua. He did a job for me by transferring blocks.

“The total job he did was 20,000 naira. So when he did the job, as I saw him, I asked him to take N10,000 first, let me confirm the job, then I will give him the balance.

“He refused, insisting that I must give him the whole money. He later met me where I was eating along Obiri Ikwerre Road, saying that I should give him the money now. I still insisted that I would give him only N10,000 till I confirmed the work.

“The next thing, he went and broke a bottle. The woman who was selling even had to bring out 20,000 naira after seeing his mood and gave it to him. After taking the money from the woman, he still used the bottle and stabbed me.

“Now I am lying down at Cottage Solution Hospital, Mbodo Aluu, where I was admitted. I am calling on Nigerians to help me. I have spent a lot of money. I need justice.”