Land grabbing may end in Rivers as communities begin land devt committee system

PHOTO: The Paramount Ruler of Alesa, His Royal Highness, King JD Mkpe, with Alesa citizens, during the inauguration of Alesa Land Development Committee on December 5, 2025.

Land grabbing and fraudulent sale of lands may suffer a setback in Rivers State as a government-approved but community-based land development authority has been set up in Alesa, in Eleme Local Government Area, the host community to the Port Harcourt Refineries.

The land development committee system may provide a solution as Rivers State begins experimenting with the community-based control system.

The Land Development Committee (ALDEC) was inaugurated over the weekend by the paramount ruler of Alesa, Emperor JD Mkpe.

For years, Rivers State was faced with a severe challenge by land grabbers who moved with armed hoodlums backed by security agencies to crush opponents and take over lands or even build up spaces.

The Alesa community, hub of many federal and state projects, has floated the recommended formula with the strong support of the Alesa traditional ruler, Mkpe, who is said to be a respected leader known for his commitment to peace, education, community development, and support for law enforcement, often advocating for better infrastructure and governance in his area.

Inaugurating the committee headed by Mr Emmanuel Olaka, businessman and strong pillar in Alesa, the paramount ruler condemned sharp practices in land sales in the state, with Alesa as an example.

The paramount ruler said, “Alesa is one of the 10 communities in Eleme and we are the first community in Nigeria that has refineries. The Port Harcourt Refinery (1&2) has a lot of pipelines surrounding us. We have made a lot of contributions in making sure Nigeria stands great among all nations.

“We are made up of about 13 communities due to expansion. When I say 13 communities, Alesa is a community that has embraced other people. You can see here some people from the northern community. All the communities are here. That is why Alesa is known as a cosmopolitan community.”

He stated, “Because we have got a lot of information about the sale of land, and because we now have a situation whereby other persons will go into another person’s land and sell without the owner’s notice. We have also got information about minors who are not qualified to sell landed property, now selling land without letting their elders know.”

He lamented that bad land practices have created a lot of problems in their community. “And that is why today, we are going to inaugurate a land development committee whose duty is to look into all these issues and bring up a report about them. This will make both buyers and sellers feel very free in Alesa.

“We seize this opportunity to warn thus: if you sell any land to anybody without this committee’s knowledge or consent, you are doing it at your own risk. If you are buying any land from Alesa, this committee will know. By this, we will track those selling the land to you so that you don’t buy land from the wrong person. We also do not want you to buy land from underage persons (children) who will sell land and run away.”

He also encouraged investors and businesses to come and invest in Alesa, disclosing that some investors are already showing interest, while some have already invested.

He said they are also partnering with the Rivers State government on the project because those who buy land in Alesa with due process would be backed all the way to acquisition of a certificate of occupancy (CofO).

The paramount ruler warned land grabbers to steer clear of the lands in the area. “Land grabbers do not come near this commodity because if we catch you, we will show you the way out. So that is the reason we are here today, so that anybody who is buying land here should come and identify with us, so your money can be safe.

“Thirdly, we will not want anyone to sell land again. We know the designated areas for government. Anyone that dares go close to the government land is doing so on his own. And that is the reason why this body is also standing gallantly and strongly to protect government lands and other forms of property. They will help to identify areas belonging to the government.”

The king said they have been receiving reports. “We have lands that people bought when nobody here today was born. Today, those landowners are having problems. If they had bought those lands through this office at that period of time, maybe their money and land would be protected. Any land that is bought here, we have your drawing and plan in the office so that even if you are no more, your land will be protected for your children. By this arrangement in place now, nobody will go back to sell your land in your absence.”

The host communities of Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals have become about the first host community in Nigeria to be equity holders in a project in their community. The next is the Housing and Construction Mayor Limited, which has given the Aboriginal landowners 10% equity through corporate social responsibility (CSR) investment. Now, the community has ruled that the Mayor formula should be the rule.

He informed that the land committee has a good office where every vital piece of information is stored. “We are optimistic that this strategy will work for us all. One of the greatest persons who has been able to identify with us is the Mayor of Housing. He has been friendly to us and to our aspirations. One or two others have been supportive, but we would want them to come closer.”

Speaking after the inauguration, Olaka, the new chairman, promised that the committee would deliver their tasks accordingly.

He stated that the committee is not to make anybody fall but to make Alesa great. “This committee was formed because of the activities that are going on in our land. Some persons and some investors were trying to de-market Alesa, which is not acceptable. We will not accept that when there is no dispute, you go about telling people that there was a dispute. What you are trying to do is to de-market Alesa.

“So the essence of this committee is to make sure that Alesa develops faster. Those coming to invest will not have any trouble. You will be unhurt. That is why the council of chiefs deemed it necessary to form this committee.

“We are going to work in harmony with the Alesa council of chiefs. We are not working for ourselves, but for the interest of Alesa, to make things go properly. We are not coming to do anything negative to the development of the community. We will always support investors to do what is right.”

The event witnessed a huge turnout of the community, and various community leaders voiced strong support for the scheme. A youth, Director Osarokote Benson, who said he is the Scholar President, agreed that the scheme was very necessary.

A woman leader, Blessing Wuwu, a former councillor, Humphrey Dada Obele, and Okenwii, a paramount ruler, all spoke in support of the land development committee initiative.

Responding, My-ACE China, the Mayor of Housing, who is behind the fast-approaching development in the area, the Alesa Sustainable Green Smart City, commended the community for leading the way in the war against land grabbing and land fraud. He said the development would augur well for the green city being initiated in the area and other projects coming to Alesa.

He urged other communities in Rivers State and beyond to move fast and inaugurate such committees to bring an end to land grabbing.