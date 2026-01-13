Sani welcomes US military assistance demands Turji’s elimination

Former senator and civil rights activist Shehu Sani has welcomed recent United States military assistance to Nigeria, urging Washington and other international partners to provide further support to help Nigerian security forces combat armed groups operating in the country’s north-west.

Reacting in a post on X, Sani described the reported delivery of US military supplies as timely and commendable.

“I read the reports that the US has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria. That is a welcome development and commendable,” he wrote.

He called on other countries to follow the example, adding: “Other countries that claim to like or love us should emulate this gesture.” Sani said any support aimed at weakening violent groups in Zamfara State and surrounding areas should be encouraged.

“Anything that can be done to eliminate Bello Turji, Adamu Aleru, Baleri and other terrorist criminals in the hinterland of Zamfara is welcomed,” he said.

Sani’s remarks followed confirmation by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) that US forces had delivered military supplies to Nigerian security agencies to support ongoing operations. In a post on X, AFRICOM said: “U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasises our shared security partnership.”

The delivery comes as Nigerian security forces continue operations against armed gangs and terrorist groups across parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna states, where attacks on rural communities and security personnel have persisted.

The latest assistance follows a visit by a high-level Nigerian delegation to Washington in November 2025 aimed at strengthening security cooperation and exploring additional areas of partnership with the United States.

The delegation was led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and included Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Intelligence Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

According to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the delegation met with officials from the US Congress, State Department, National Security Council and other government bodies.

He said discussions addressed allegations of genocide in Nigeria, which the delegation rejected, stressing that violence affects communities across religious and ethnic lines.

“The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt,” Onanuga said.

He added that both countries agreed to implement a non-binding cooperation framework and establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate agreed areas of collaboration, while the US expressed readiness to provide complementary support, including humanitarian assistance and technical support to strengthen early-warning systems.