Sanusi enrols to read Law at Kano varsity

Emir of Kano, Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been granted a special admission into the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Common Law and Sharia programme at the Northwest University, Kano.



The approval was conveyed in an official letter dated January 12, 2026, and signed by the Head of the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records of the university, Jafaru Muhammad, for the Registrar.



According to the letter posted by former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, on his X handle yesterday, the special admission followed an application submitted by the Emir and was approved after he satisfied the university’s requirements for special consideration.



The letter stated that the admission places him at Level 200 in the Faculty of Law, with effect from the 2024/2025 academic session.



“With reference to your application for special admission into this University, I write to convey the University’s approval of your admission into Northwest University, Kano, after satisfying the University requirements for special consideration.



“Accordingly, you have been accepted for admission into LLB Common Law and Sharia degree programme in the Faculty of Law, Level 200, with effect from 2024/2025 Academic Session,” the correspondence read.

The institution noted that admission is subject to the monarch’s compliance with the rules and regulations contained in the Student Handbook.