Sanwo-Olu cancels Greater Lagos Fiesta, urges residents to pray

The Lagos State Government has announced the cancellation of the 2025 Greater Lagos Fiesta, which was scheduled to hold today, December 31, 2025. In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while approving the cancellation, directed that in place of the Greater Lagos Fiesta (Countdown 2026), Lagosians should spend quality time in personal prayers for the nation, the State, and people of Lagos.

The governor also urged residents to pray for “our continued prosperity, leadership, peace, productivity and our continued general wellbeing.” Wishing all Lagosians a happy and prosperous 2026, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the coming year shows great promise for both the State and Nigeria. He further encouraged residents to continue living in peace and harmony.

“On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear State a happy and prosperous new year.

“I want to assure you all that the year 2026 will be a better year for us in the State, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver the good for the residents of the state,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.