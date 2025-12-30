Lagos cancels Greater Lagos Fiesta, urges residents to pray

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the 2025 edition of the Greater Lagos Fiesta. The yearly end-of-year concert is traditionally held on December 31 and features some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars.

The announcement was made on X(formerly Twitter) by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Jubril Gawat. In his post, he disclosed that the state government had decided to call off the event scheduled for December 31, 2025.

The Greater Lagos Fiesta, organised annually by the Lagos State Government, is one of the state’s biggest entertainment events and usually features top artistes like Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Seyi Vibez and other A-list artists.

Mr Gawat’s post quoted an official statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

According to the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the cancellation of the event and gave a directive on how residents should mark the end of the year.

Instead of the usual concert and countdown celebration, the governor urged Lagosians to spend the period in personal prayers for the nation, Lagos State and its people.

The statement said the governor encouraged residents to pray for continued prosperity, good leadership, peace, productivity and the general wellbeing of the people.

“Lagos State Government cancels Greater Lagos Fiesta 2025,” the statement announced, confirming that the event scheduled for December 31, 2025, would no longer hold.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in the statement, called on residents to reflect on the year and seek divine guidance as the state and the country prepare to enter a new year. He emphasised the importance of unity, peace and shared responsibility in building a better Lagos.

The governor also used the opportunity to wish Lagosians a happy and prosperous new year, expressing optimism about what 2026 holds for both Lagos State and Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear State a happy and prosperous new year,” the governor said.

He assured residents that the coming year would be better, noting that his administration remains committed to improving governance and delivering meaningful development across the state.

“I want to assure you all that the year 2026 will be a better year for us in the State, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver the good for the residents of the state,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further appealed to residents to continue to live in peace and harmony, stressing that collective effort and cooperation are essential for the progress of the state.

Over the years, the Greater Lagos Fiesta has become a major cultural and entertainment attraction, marking the end of the year with music, performances and fireworks across several venues.

However, the state government did not give further details on why the event was cancelled. The official statement focused mainly on encouraging prayer, reflection and goodwill among residents.

Despite the cancellation, the government expressed confidence in the future, describing 2026 as a year full of promise for Lagos State and the country at large.