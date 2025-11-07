Sanwo-Olu, Oteh lead call for women empowerment, inclusion at WIMBIZ 2025

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering women through leadership, equity, and inclusion, which are pillars he described as critical to sustainable progress.

He made this call yesterday at the 24th edition of Women in Business, Management and Public Service (WIMBIZ) held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos where over 3,000 women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals converged to deliberate on the need to advance women’s leadership across sectors as a strategic imperative for national development.

In his goodwill message, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose, hailed the organisation as one of Africa’s most respected voices for women’s contribution to growth and innovation. She urged women to take ownership of their paths and lead with conviction, saying: “When women rise, economies grow; when women lead, communities thrive; and when women own, walk, and nurture, nations transform.”

Highlighting Lagos State’s record strides in female representation, the governor disclosed that women now make up over 40 per cent of the state’s executive council and more than half of its permanent secretaries, an unprecedented feat in governance.

He also announced the rollout of unconscious bias awareness tools and gender sensitivity frameworks across ministries to promote inclusive leadership and equitable hiring practices.

According to Sanwo-Olu, women drive over 60 per cent of Lagos’ 3.5 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), significantly contributing to Nigeria’s GDP. He called for improved access to finance, markets, and mentorship to fully unlock women’s economic potential.

In a keynote delivered by former World Bank Treasurer and renowned economist, Arunma Oteh, she challenged Nigerian women to take deliberate ownership of their personal and collective journeys toward transforming the nation’s future.

“When female leaders are in charge, we make more collective progress. It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” she said.

Citing Nigeria’s dismal global ranking of 143 out of 144 countries in women’s political representation, Oteh called on women to step into the political arena, prepare for the 2027 elections, and ensure their voices are not only heard but counted. “The men are already organising for 2027. So, what are you doing in preparation?”

Drawing from her personal leadership journey, Oteh shared her four pillars of authentic leadership – Character, Competence, Compassion, and Courage, which are values she said guided her tenure as Treasurer of the World Bank. She urged women to define success on their own terms, invest in self-development, and lead with purpose and integrity.