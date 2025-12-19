Saraki, my mentor for life, says Gov Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday declared that a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, remained his mentor and “political radar” for life.

He disclosed that he learnt everything about politics from the former Kwara State governor.

Speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) organised youth summit marking Saraki’s 63rd birthday, at the Alca Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Adeleke recalled that his political journey and tutelage started 14 years ago under Saraki in Kwara State.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant (NSA,) Bamikole Omishore, Adeleke recalled: “Exactly 14 years ago, I first set foot in Kwara State. I was recruited by Dr. Saraki at a time when I had no clear political direction, only passion, a young man in his late twenties, eager to contribute and to learn.

“Since then, his mentorship, discipline, guidance, and political education have remained integral to my personal, political, and professional journey,” he stated.

He, however, enjoined the youths to take charge of their destiny through active partisan politics and involvement with utmost dedication and resilience.

He enthused that Kwara has produced leaders of national relevance and continues to produce leaders of the future.

“But the next phase requires trained, disciplined, service-driven, and ideologically grounded youths,” he urged.

Responding to the many accolades and well-wishes, the celebrant, Saraki, said the celebration could have taken a better shape were it not for the ravaging banditry and general insecurity in the state.

“The killings in the state and the general insecurity do not permit flamboyant celebration of the day,” he said.

He described the summit as a great opportunity for serious and meaningful engagement between the old and the youth who, according to him, represent 70 per cent of the nation’s entire population.

“The future of Kwara and Nigeria at large depends on the people here in the hall,” he stated, adding that “there must be commitment, determination and resilience to achieve a better Kwara and an improved Nigeria.”

He advised the youths not to be deceived or cajoled into mortgaging their future for anything, insisting that they can rewrite their neglect and abandonment by the incumbent administration in the state.

“Don’t follow any leader blindly; you must choose and follow the right leadership with open eyes, not blindly. At this point, it is time for us all to fight and make Kwara better with determination,” he said.

Meanwhile, other PDP chieftains and members in the state and beyond have described Saraki as a rallying point that has defied bullying and muscling of any sort from any quarters.

According to the Women Wing of the state PDP, led by its leader, Hon. Aminat Funmilayo Ishola, Saraki is a dependable pillar of the PDP and a national political figure whose leadership has consistently provided direction for the party at critical moments.

Ishola said Saraki’s courage, discipline and clarity of vision have sustained the party, noting that his leadership style remains inclusive and people-centred.

She commended Saraki for what she described as his consistent respect for women in politics, adding that “he has continued to create opportunities for women to contribute meaningfully to party affairs.”

She added that women in the state have benefited from Saraki’s belief in fairness, equity, and collective progress, which, she said, has strengthened their participation and confidence within the party.

Also appraising Saraki, the PDP Youth Leader in the state, comrade Adio Odunjo, described Saraki as having lived a life of purpose, service, courage, and uncommon dedication to humanity and nation-building.

“Dr. Bukola Saraki’s journey in public service remains one of the most inspiring in our national history, marked by vision, courage, consistency, dedication, and unwavering commitment to democratic ideals.

“Saraki’s legacy is inseparable from youth development and empowerment, both politically and economically.

“Across all his past and present roles, youth inclusion has remained a consistent priority. Indeed, he remains the only Governor in the history of Kwara State-and one of the few in Nigeria-who deliberately positioned young people as major stakeholders in governance and national affairs.

“During his reign as Governor of Kwara State, over 70 per cent of his cabinet were practical, competent young people, including the then serving National President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

“As Senate President, he appointed the highest number of youths as legislative aides and provided a conducive environment for young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to lawmaking and governance.

“Under his leadership, landmark youth-oriented legislative actions were taken, including the historic Not Too Young To Run Bill, which expanded political opportunities for young Nigerians,” he recalled.

In his opening remarks, the state PDP Chairman, Isa Bawa, said the party is the only platform that provides space for the youths, “because it believes that the future of the country rests on the youths.

“The PDP remains the only political platform in Nigeria that genuinely provides space for growth, mentorship, and leadership across all age groups.

“From inception, our party has consistently believed that the future of democracy rests on the shoulders of young people and women, not as spectators, but as active participants and decision-makers,” he added.

He, however, described Saraki as a leader whose life has been devoted to service, inclusion, and empowerment.