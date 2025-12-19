Ajadi storms Ibadan North East PDP meetings, unveils ‘Omituntun 3.0’ vision for 2027

A leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Thursday, December 18, 2025, took his 2027 ambition to the heart of Ibadan politics as he attended a stakeholders’ meeting of PDP party leaders, Local Government Executives, and Ward Chairmen at the Ibadan North East PDP Secretariat, before proceeding to the Local Government General Meeting, where he received a rousing welcome from thousands of party faithful.

Addressing party leaders and members, Ajadi said his visit was part of his ongoing consultation across the state, stressing that his ambition is anchored on continuity and deepening the developmental strides of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

“I have come to formally introduce myself to our leaders, ward executives, local government executives and the general members of the PDP in Ibadan North East,” Ajadi said. “My governorship ambition is to succeed His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, and to consolidate on his record of good governance.”

The aspirant described his engagement with party structures as a fulfilment of his personal commitment to remain accessible to party members even before assuming any public office.

“I made a promise to myself that before becoming governor, I would always be present with the leaders and members of my party. This visit is part of that promise I made,” he stated.

Ajadi specifically appealed to women and youths to rally behind his aspiration, while calling on party men to remain politically mobilised to sustain the developmental momentum in the state.

“I plead with our women to support me wholeheartedly, and I urge our men to remain politically agile behind this project. Together, we will continue the development Governor Makinde has brought to Oyo State,” he said.

Drawing a direct link between his vision and the Makinde administration, Ajadi declared himself the next phase of the state’s development journey.

“Governor Seyi Makinde delivered Omituntun 1.0 and is successfully implementing Omituntun 2.0. I stand before you today as Omituntun 3.0, and I ask for your support to move Oyo State forward,” he added.

Responding to questions raised by the PDP Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Fatokun Abuye, regarding the ongoing empowerment registration by the Ajadi Movement, the aspirant confirmed the initiative, explaining that it was designed to properly identify beneficiaries.

“Yes, the empowerment registration is genuine. I directed the Ajadi Movement to carry out the registration so that we can have accurate records of those to be empowered,” Ajadi explained.

He further announced plans to support education and party infrastructure, revealing that scholarships would commence for secondary school students from January, while pledging to provide solar power for the Ibadan North East PDP Secretariat.

“I have promised that secondary school students will benefit from scholarships starting January, and I will also provide solar system to power the Ibadan North East PDP Secretariat for,” he said.

In his response, Alhaji Abuye acknowledged earlier concerns about the empowerment registration process but expressed satisfaction after engaging directly with Ajadi.

“I had earlier cautioned members of the Ajadi Movement for registering people without informing the party leadership. But now that I have seen and interacted with the man behind the movement, I am convinced the initiative is genuine,” Abuye said.

The PDP chairman noted that Ajadi was the first governorship aspirant to personally visit party leaders in Ibadan North East, contrasting him with others who merely announce ambitions online.

“Some aspirants are governors on Facebook, but Ambassador Ajadi is on the ground, moving from one local government to another, meeting leaders and members face to face,” he said.

Abuye added that although party leaders are politically experienced, ultimate success rests with divine intervention.

“With God’s intervention, I believe Ajadi will secure the ticket. He should continue with his good deeds,” he added.

Speaking at the meeting, Alausa Dauda, Chairman of Ward 4, described Ibadan North East as the strongest PDP stronghold in the state and expressed confidence in Ajadi’s leadership qualities.

“Ajadi has the capacity and charisma to succeed Governor Makinde. Ibadan North East has never been won by any other party except PDP, as even late Governor Abiola Ajimobi once acknowledged,” Dauda said.

Similarly, Wasiu Tijani, Chairman of Ward 12, emphasised the importance of voter participation and urged Ajadi to assist elderly party members in obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) when INEC reopens its portal.

Former two-term Woman Leader of the local government, Alhaja Nike, offered prayers for Ajadi, describing his consultation style as evidence of readiness for leadership.

“May Almighty God guide and protect him. His approach shows he is worthy of becoming the next governor,” she prayed.

Also speaking, Hon. Mumin Yekin, Treasurer of the Ibadan North East PDP, advised Ajadi to deepen engagement with party executives at ward, local government and state levels to strengthen internal cohesion.

The visit marked another milestone in Ajadi’s statewide consultations as he continues to build grassroots support ahead of the 2027 Oyo State governorship race.