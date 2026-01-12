Saraki, Olubadan to headline media dialogue

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, will chair the 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue, holding on January 22 at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja.



A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Media Trust Group, Ahmed Shekarau, said Saraki, a two-term governor of Kwara State, has accepted to chair this year’s event, with the theme, “Nigeria’s Fourth Republic: What is Working and What is Not.”



It added that the former Senate President, who represented Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2011 to 2019, will be presiding over the occasion with his wealth of experience as a key actor and keen political observer at national and sub-national levels spanning nearly three decades.



According to the statement, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, will serve as Special Guest of Honour, where public figures within and outside the government would speak extensively on the theme of the event.



Ladoja, who was crowned the 44th Olubadan in September 2025, was governor of Oyo State from 2023 to 2007, and represented Oyo South in the Senate in the short-lived Third Republic between 1992 and 1993.